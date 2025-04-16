Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Who do the bookies think will walk away with the “W” after this weekend’s WrestleMania?

The Showcase of the Immortals is only a few days away - it’s WrestleMania weekend!

With the card brimming with hotly-anticipated matches, who do bookies think will win big in Las Vegas?

Betfair provide their current odds for this year’s event - could it be an indication how the booking might play out?

With NXT done and dusted ahead of their huge Stand and Deliver event this weekend, all eyes are now focused on the final WWE Smackdown before WrestleMania 41 .

It’s been a twisting-and-turning road to the Showcase of the Immortals, where John Cena is set to take on Cody Rhodes in what will be final appearance at the event, as the superstar is set to retire from in-ring activity by the end of 2025.

But is there one final twist in Cena’s retirement tail set to play out? Betfair have provided us with their latest betting odds ahead of this weekend’s event, with some wrestling fans more than likely to tell you that the odds are sometimes a ‘strong indicator’ in the direction the company might be heading towards.

So, do the bookies think John Cena will emerge victorious and take the title with him as he rides into the sunset, or does the future of the WWE rest on Cody Rhodes’ shoulders?

WWE Wrestlemania 41 - current betting odds

John Cena is about to compete in his final WrestleMania main event this weekend - but do the bookies think he'll walk away the champ? | WWE/Getty Images

All odds correct as of April 16 2025 - the WrestleMania card is subject to change however, so these might change once WWE Smackdown has aired this Friday.

Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena - 1/3

Cody Rhodes -15/8

Triple Threat Match

Seth Rollins - 11/8

CM Punk - 11/8

Roman Reigns - 5/2

World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso - 1/8

Gunther - 7/2

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton - 5/6

Charlotte Flair - 5/6

Women’s World Championship

Bianca Belair - Evens

Iyo Sky - 6/4

Rhea Ripley - 3/1

Logan Paul v AJ Styles

Logan Paul - 4/9

AJ Styles - 13/8

United States Championship

Jacob Fatu - 4/11

LA Knight - 7/4

Jade Cargill v Naomi

Jade Cargill - 2/9

Naomi - 11/4

Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre v Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre - 4/11

Damian Priest - 15/8

Rey Mysterio v El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio - 4/7

El Grande Americano - 5/4

WWE World Tag Team Championship

The New Day - 1/3

The War Raiders - 2/1

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez - 1/5

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley - 3/1

What time does WrestleMania 41 start in the UK this weekend?

Both nights of this year’s WrestleMania event in Las Vegas are set to begin on April 20 and April 21 2025 at 12am BST, with the WWE’s pre-show ahead of the event airing on the WWE YouTube channel from 9pm BST on April 19 and 20 2025.

Who do you think will win at the Showcase of the Immortals, and will John Cena walk out the Undisputed WWE Champion? Share your predictions by leaving a comment down below.