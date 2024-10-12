Yorkshire busker and TikTok star to launch new 'Busk Stop' at Castleford's Xscape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This October, musicians can take centre stage at Xscape Yorkshire as the attraction launches a ‘Busk Stop’ – allowing buskers to perform inside the centre at a dedicated busking area for the very first time.

Throughout the school half-term, from Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3, the Castleford attraction will shine a spotlight on the region’s artists and performers, where they will be given the chance to perform to a walk-by audience at a dedicated busking area.

Yorkshire busker and TikTok star, Liv Harland, will launch the ‘Busk Stop’ with the first performance on Saturday, October 26 from 1pm to 2pm.

Performances will take place daily throughout the school holidays from 1pm to 5pm, with a rotation schedule of performances to ensure fresh entertainment for visitors.

Xscape’s ‘Busk Stop’ has been specially created for local singers and musicians to perform live at the Castleford centre.

Jason Warren, centre director at Xscape Yorkshire, said: “We're always seeking new ways to bring the community together and continue to offer exciting experiences at Xscape.

"The launch of our ‘Busk Stop’ not only provides a new layer of entertainment for our visitors but also gives local artists a platform to share their creativity and passion.

“We want our ‘Busk Stop’ to be a celebration of the arts and a place for local artists to showcase their skills in front of hundreds of people.”

Now, the centre is calling for artists across the region to register to perform at its ‘Busk Stop’ free of charge.

Performers will be able to reserve hour slots throughout the half term holidays and is available to both seasoned performers and up-and-coming artists.

Musicians interested in performing at the ‘Busk Stop’ at Xscape Yorkshire, can enquire via: https://xscapeyorkshire.co.uk/busk-stop.