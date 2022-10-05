Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park. (Picture: Thrill Nation)

Yorkshire Scare Ground Scream Park is gearing up for it's busiest Halloween yet, following the announcement of four new attractions.

The Scream Park, which opens this Friday, will be set to welcome thousands of guests, all looking for a good scare this October.

Tickets are available for a wide variety of dates and times, with the last slots available being Halloween night.

They/Them is one of the many new attractions at the Scream Park. (Picture: Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park)

A spokesperson from the park expects this year to be the biggest and scariest so far.

“After a years break due to Covid, last year was a total sell out, and this year we have pulled out all the stops to make the event bigger, better and scarier than ever before, with brand new sets, stunning facades, new sound and lighting effects and a few surprises.”