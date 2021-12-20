You can now buy a personalised card game for your dog!

Yappy.com have launched the perfect Christmas gift starring your dog and it costs just £14.99.

Yappy.com have launched the perfect Christmas gift starring your dog and it costs just £14.99.

Barkboozle is Yappy.com’s personalised card game that can be personalised to 300 different dog breeds, meaning your dog can be the star of the show.

Barkboozle is a fast-paced game that relies on a sharp eye and quick reflexes.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With different, dog-inspired pictures on each card, the aim is to spot two cards that have the same picture in common.