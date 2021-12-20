You can now buy a personalised card game for your dog!
You’ve been barkboozled!
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:25 pm
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:26 pm
Yappy.com have launched the perfect Christmas gift starring your dog and it costs just £14.99.
Barkboozle is Yappy.com’s personalised card game that can be personalised to 300 different dog breeds, meaning your dog can be the star of the show.
Barkboozle is a fast-paced game that relies on a sharp eye and quick reflexes.
With different, dog-inspired pictures on each card, the aim is to spot two cards that have the same picture in common.
But quick! Name it before anyone else does to win the card.