Britain’s Got Talent will start the 2025 live shows on ITV 🚨

Britain’s Got Talent’s first live semi-final will take place tonight.

Eight acts are dreaming of making it through this evening.

But what time will BGT be on TV?

The first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final is set to take place in a matter of hours. Eight acts will go head-to-head in a bid to impress the voting public.

In a major twist the live shows will not take place over the course of a week and will instead air weekly on Saturdays. So audiences have plenty more BGT to enjoy in 2025.

ITV has also announced a major rule change as the golden buzzer is set to return for the semi-finals. Find out more here.

What time is BGT’s live semi-final on TV today?

The BGT panel broke their own rules to give Unity a golden buzzer pass to the semis | ITV

After weeks of auditions, the line-up for the 2025 BGT live shows has been locked in. The competition is reaching the sharp end as the acts draw one step closer to winning the coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent has been airing on Saturday evenings since February - with most episodes starting at 7pm. Viewers can expect similar timings for the live shows in 2025.

The first live semi-final today (April 26) is set to begin at 7pm. It will run for just over two hours and will finish at approximately 9.05pm.

How to watch the BGT live semi-final?

ITV/ STV has been the home of Britain’s Got Talent ever since it first began all the way back in June 2007. It is hard to believe that the show has been on for almost 18 years.

The current season has been airing on ITV1/ STV and also ITVX/ STV Player on Saturday evenings since February. This will continue for the live shows including tonight’s first semi-final.

