Britain’s Got Talent will be back with another semi-final on ITV 🚨

It is time for yet another Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

More acts will be hoping to book a place in the 2025 final.

But what time will it be on TV?

Britain’s Got Talent will return with yet another semi-final as even more acts look to book a place in the 2025 grand finale. A place at the Royal Variety Performance and the prize money is up for grabs.

In a major twist to the format, ITV is airing the live shows weekly on Saturday nights instead of on consecutive days. It is the result of BGT’s much earlier start date this year, having begun in February.

With Britain’s Got Talent moving around the schedule for the semi-finals you may have lost track of the start timings Here’s all you need to know:

What time does BGT start today?

Simon Cowell was visibly shocked during Auzzy Blood's Britain's Got Talent performance. | ITV

The latest semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent will take place on ITV this evening (May 10). It will see the latest batch of hopefuls dreaming of securing a spot in the 2025 final take to the stage.

BGT’s third live show is due to begin at 7pm tonight, it has been confirmed. This is similar timings to the previous semi-finals - and much of the rest of the series so far.

Viewers are advised that it is expected to run for around two hours and will finish at approximately 9pm. The guest performer for the episode is set to be Sydnie Christmas - who won BGT last year.

How to watch BGT this weekend?

The show will once again be broadcast on ITV1/ STV as has been the case throughout the series. Episodes will also be on ITVX and STV Player both live and on demand.

If you missed any of the previous semi-finals, you can catch up on them via the platforms right now.

