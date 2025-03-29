BGT 2025: what time is the ITV show on TV today? Schedule explained
- Britain’s Got Talent will be back with a fresh set of auditions.
- ITV has confirmed the start time for the next episode.
- But what time do you need to tune in?
Britain’s Got Talent is back with a fresh set of auditions as a new group of hopefuls aim to impress the judges. The show has become a Saturday evening fixture since its early return in 2025.
ITV was forced to put the series on a brief hiatus earlier in the month due to live sports. But it is firmly in the swing of things once again.
But what time is the show on this week? Here’s all you need to know:
What time does BGT start on TV today?
The show will be in its usual Saturday night slot at 7pm today (March 29). Viewers will be used to the long-running competition starting at this time.
BGT is scheduled to run until 8.20pm and will be followed by The 1% Club on ITV1. The episode will last for around 80 minutes including ad-breaks.
What to expect from BGT this week?
It is another round of auditions taking place on BGT this week. The show will begin the live shows later in the spring, but due to it starting earlier in 2025 they will air weekly instead of across one week.
The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, doesn’t give much away. It reads: “Ant and Dec host the nationwide talent search, which sees a wide variety of acts, from comedians to contortionists, singers to spoon players, compete for the chance to win a huge cash prize and a coveted slot at the Royal Variety Performance.”
How to watch BGT in 2025?
ITV will be broadcasting the long-running show on its main channel - ITV1/ 1HD. It will also be available live and on catch up via ITVX.
Unlike previous years, the show will be weekly throughout its full run in 2025. BGT has started earlier than usual, because of Saturday Night Takeaway’s hiatus and it will continue through to the end of May.
The live semi-finals will also be spread out across multiple weeks, instead of running on back-to-back nights. Which may take some getting used to.
