Kick start your 2025 off the right way by marking down on your new calendar or 2025 diary with the assortment of huge musical events taking place across the Yorkshire region.

Be it the welcome return of Craig David or Sugababes, or bidding farewell to icons such as You Me At Six and Torvill and Dean, we’ve rounded up 25 for 2025 of the best musical events taking place in Leeds, Sheffield, Halifax, Scarborough and almost everywhere else in between.

If there is something from our list that catches you eye too, many of the tickets for the events are still available, either through Ticketmaster, See Tickets or in the event of a ‘theatrical’ production, ATG tickets too.

So what are we looking forward to in the Yorkshire region in 2025? Read on and hopefully gather some inspiration for what you want to do in the new year.

1 . Paul Heaton Paul Heaton continues his tour of the United Kingdom in 2025, with the singer-songwriter set to perform at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on May 23 and then The Piece Hall in Halifax on June 23 and 24 | Ernesto Rogata Photo Sales

2 . Craig David Craig David’s iconic R&B hits return to Leeds for an unforgettable night, filled with smooth grooves and vibrant energy at the First Direct Arena on February 2 2025. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Mogwai Immerse yourself in the captivating soundscapes of legendary post-rock pioneers Mogwai, where post-rock brilliance and instrumental mastery come to life in an electrifying live performance at the O2 Academy, Leeds on February 22 2025. | Steve Gullick Photo Sales