The biggest musical tours still to come to the UK throughout 2025 - from Lady Gaga to Kendrick Lamar

By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST

What’s still to come from the world of music as we reach the sunnier seasons in 2025?

The sun is shining, and while hay fever may be kicking in, the sunnier months of 2025 are officially upon us.

With that comes the urge to plan: whether it's attending one of the many music festivals across the United Kingdom this year, or pacing oneself for the imminent arrival of several high-profile concert tours.

From returning Britpop legends to some of the finest pop anthems emerging from the current scene, we've compiled some of our top picks for UK music events throughout the remainder of the year.

Many of these events still have tickets available through Ticketmaster or See Tickets, while for those already sold out, there's always the option to check StubHub or Twickets for potential resale tickets.

So, what's filling up our calendar for the rest of the year, outside of the festival circuit? Read on this Easter weekend and start planning your tour schedule!

Catch Little Simz in Manchester at Co-op Live on October 16, 2025, and at The O2 in London on October 17, 2025.

1. Little Simz

Catch Little Simz in Manchester at Co-op Live on October 16, 2025, and at The O2 in London on October 17, 2025.

Wet Leg will be performing across the UK, including O2 Academy Birmingham on May 21, 2025, O2 Academy Brixton on May 23 and 24, 2025, Usher Hall Edinburgh on May 27, 2025, O2 Academy Leeds on May 28, 2025, and O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester on May 29, 2025.

2. Wet Leg

Wet Leg will be performing across the UK, including O2 Academy Birmingham on May 21, 2025, O2 Academy Brixton on May 23 and 24, 2025, Usher Hall Edinburgh on May 27, 2025, O2 Academy Leeds on May 28, 2025, and O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester on May 29, 2025.

See CMAT across the UK in October 2025, with dates including O2 Academy Brixton (Oct 2), Manchester Academy (Oct 4), O2 Academy Leeds (Oct 5), NX Newcastle (Oct 6), Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow (Oct 8-10), Rock City Nottingham (Oct 12), Cambridge Corn Exchange (Oct 13), O2 Institute Birmingham (Oct 16), The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA (Oct 17), Octagon Sheffield (Oct 19), and O2 Academy Bristol (Oct 20).

3. CMAT

See CMAT across the UK in October 2025, with dates including O2 Academy Brixton (Oct 2), Manchester Academy (Oct 4), O2 Academy Leeds (Oct 5), NX Newcastle (Oct 6), Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow (Oct 8-10), Rock City Nottingham (Oct 12), Cambridge Corn Exchange (Oct 13), O2 Institute Birmingham (Oct 16), The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA (Oct 17), Octagon Sheffield (Oct 19), and O2 Academy Bristol (Oct 20).

JLS will be touring extensively in November 2025, hitting venues such as OVO Hydro (Nov 6), P&J Live Aberdeen (Nov 7), Utilita Arena Newcastle (Nov 8), M&S Bank Arena Liverpool (Nov 13), Utilita Arena Sheffield (Nov 14), Co-op Live Manchester (Nov 15), Utilita Arena Cardiff (Nov 17 & 18), First Direct Arena Leeds (Nov 20), Utilita Arena Birmingham (Nov 21 & 22), Bournemouth International Centre (Nov 23), The Brighton Centre (Nov 25), Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nov 27 & 28), and The O2 (Nov 29).

4. JLS

JLS will be touring extensively in November 2025, hitting venues such as OVO Hydro (Nov 6), P&J Live Aberdeen (Nov 7), Utilita Arena Newcastle (Nov 8), M&S Bank Arena Liverpool (Nov 13), Utilita Arena Sheffield (Nov 14), Co-op Live Manchester (Nov 15), Utilita Arena Cardiff (Nov 17 & 18), First Direct Arena Leeds (Nov 20), Utilita Arena Birmingham (Nov 21 & 22), Bournemouth International Centre (Nov 23), The Brighton Centre (Nov 25), Motorpoint Arena Nottingham (Nov 27 & 28), and The O2 (Nov 29).

