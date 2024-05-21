Bold As Brass: Bands contest to blow trumpet for mining heritage at National Coal Mining Museum
Celebrating the association between brass bands and coal mining, the entertaining contest organised by Brass Bands England will highlight the best in modern banding on Saturday, June 15, 10am to 6.30pm.
Ten bands taking part are Thurlstone Brass Band, Ratby Co Operative Mid Band, Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band, Boro’ Brass, Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band, Enderby Youth and Concert Band (combined Enderby Concert Band & Enderby Youth Band), Whitwell Brass Band, Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band, Maltby Miners Welfare and Shirland Welfare Band.
Entry is free but spectators wishing to be seated are advised to take along their own foldable picnic chair, rug or picnic blanket.
The Museum, the former Caphouse Colliery, is on New Road, Overton, the main road between Wakefield and Huddersfield.
Performances will start at 10.30am, the last will be at 5.15pm, with results announced at Hope Pit at 6.10pm.
Each band, drawn from the best bands across the North England, will perform a six minute march across the museum site and a 20-minute set at Hope Pit.
Judges will assess them on the quality of their music and uniquely on how entertaining they are.
Categories include Most Entertaining Band, Best Solo, Best Musical Performance, Most Entertaining and People’s Choice.
National Coal Mining Museum’s attractions include underground tours, exhibitions, pony discovery centre, nature trail, adventure playground, café and more.
It is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm (winter hours until March 24) and 10am-5pm (summer hours from March27).
Entry to the the museum is free but, as an independent charity, donations are appreciated.
