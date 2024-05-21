Bold As Brass competition marching to National Coal Mining Museum England

Bold As Brass is marching back to blow the trumpet for mining heritage at Yorkshire’s National Coal Mining Museum.

Celebrating the association between brass bands and coal mining, the entertaining contest organised by Brass Bands England will highlight the best in modern banding on Saturday, June 15, 10am to 6.30pm.

Ten bands taking part are Thurlstone Brass Band, Ratby Co Operative Mid Band, Oldham Music Centre Youth Brass Band, Boro’ Brass, Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band, Enderby Youth and Concert Band (combined Enderby Concert Band & Enderby Youth Band), Whitwell Brass Band, Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band, Maltby Miners Welfare and Shirland Welfare Band.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry is free but spectators wishing to be seated are advised to take along their own foldable picnic chair, rug or picnic blanket.

The Museum, the former Caphouse Colliery, is on New Road, Overton, the main road between Wakefield and Huddersfield.

Performances will start at 10.30am, the last will be at 5.15pm, with results announced at Hope Pit at 6.10pm.

Each band, drawn from the best bands across the North England, will perform a six minute march across the museum site and a 20-minute set at Hope Pit.

Judges will assess them on the quality of their music and uniquely on how entertaining they are.

Categories include Most Entertaining Band, Best Solo, Best Musical Performance, Most Entertaining and People’s Choice.

National Coal Mining Museum’s attractions include underground tours, exhibitions, pony discovery centre, nature trail, adventure playground, café and more.

It is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am-4pm (winter hours until March 24) and 10am-5pm (summer hours from March27).

Entry to the the museum is free but, as an independent charity, donations are appreciated.

READ MORE: