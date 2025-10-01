Black Ops 7’s beta will start early for some players - here’s when you can play it

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s beta is almost here.

Players will have the chance to try it out very soon.

But when does early access start and who can play?

Gamers will be able to get an early taste of the next entry in the iconic Call of Duty series very soon. So grab your headsets and prepare to lock in.

Black Ops 7 is set to hit consoles and PC next month, but a multiplayer beta is due to take place this week. However, some players will have the chance to experience it earlier than others.

Fans got a proper look at the new COD title back in August. The trailer showed off some of the dynamic new movements in the game - including a grappling hook like feature.

The teaser also showed off Milo Ventimiglia, who is taking on the role of Black Ops 2 protagonist David Mason. The campaign will not feature in the beta however.

When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta early access start?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releases on November 14 | Activision

Activision will be giving players the chance to experience some of what its latest game has to offer very soon. It is once again holding a beta, showing off parts of its multiplayer offering.

Black Ops 7 is due to release on November 14 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. However the beta is due to run this week.

Early access will start tomorrow (October 2) and runs until Sunday (October 5). The open beta will then continue from October 5 to next Wednesday (October 8).

For players in the UK, the early access will start at 6pm on Thursday (October 2). In America it starts at 1pm ET/ 10am PT.

How to access Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta early?

The Black Ops 7 beta early access will begin on October 2 and it is open to those who have pre-ordered the game. Activision explains: “When you pre-order or pre-purchase from a participating retailer, you will receive a 13-character early access Beta code redeemable at callofduty.com/betaredeem .”

Once you have received the code, head to the above website, and follow the instructions on the page to reserve your spot in Early Access for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta.

Once your Early Access Beta code is successfully redeemed, you will be registered for Early Access. Registered players will then receive an Early Access Beta token via email before the Open Beta begins.

