Celebrity Big Brother 2025: who are the presenters - and where do you know them from?
- Celebrity Big Brother starts on ITV on April 7.
- The presenters have been announced for 2025.
- But who are they and where do you know them from?
Celebrity Big Brother returns in a few hours and viewers will be able to spot a few familiar faces. ITV has confirmed the presenting duo for 2025 and it is a pair of returning favourites.
The broadcaster has set out its schedule for the series - including the start time for the Live Launch episode. It will reveal the full cast for this year - even if plenty of names have leaked early.
ITV has also offered fans a sneak peak inside of the Celebrity Big Brother house. Take a virtual tour and see how it has changed for 2025.
But who is on hosting duty for the show this year? Here’s all you need to know:
Who are the Celebrity Big Brother presenters?
It has been announced that AJ Odudu and Will Best are back on hosting duty for CBB in 2025. The pair hosted ITV’s version of the show last year and have returned again.
They will host and present Celebrity Big Brother and its ITV2 spin-off Late and Live, during which they will be joined by special guests. David Potts, Tiffany Pollard and Oti Mabuse will each take turns in assuming the role of the Celebrity House Guest - promising hilarious discussions and deliberations alongside a star-studded panel of fellow celebrity guests.
Where do you know CBB hosts from?
AJ Odudu and Will Best host both the civilian version and the star-studded Celebrity Big Brother. However that is not the only place you may recognise them from.
Presenter AJ has a history with Big Brother having previously co-hosted Big Brother's Bit on the Side with Rylan Clark and Emma Willis in 2013. She competed in the nineteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2021 and made it to the final, before having to withdraw due to injury.
She was also the host of Married at First Sight UK: Afters back in 2019. AJ has also appeared in episodes of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK and The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice.
Will Best has had a career in TV since the 2010s and is known for presenting shows such as T4 on the Beach and Dance Dance Dance. He was also a contestant on Celebrity Coach Trip back in 2022.
