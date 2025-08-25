Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins left fans queasy with its latest episode 😨

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins shocked fans with its latest final.

The five remaining celebrities faced being interrogated.

Viewers were left saying the same thing about the ‘brutal’ challenge.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins fans were left all having the same thought during its brutal interrogation scenes.

The final five stars left in the competition were captured at the end of last night’s (August 24) penultimate episode. It meant that they faced being interrogated by ‘experts’ with ‘years of experience’ as the direct staff watched-on back at camp.

Channel 4 is about to reveal which of the remaining celebs will pass the course. The final is being broadcast tonight (August 25) after four weeks of gruelling tests.

What happened on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins tonight?

DS Chris, DS Foxy, DS Billy and DS Rudy on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins | Channel 4

The final is taking place this evening and the remaining stars faced a very testing conclusion to the process. The preview, via Radio Times, explained: “In the series finale, the remaining celebrity recruits are handed over to a team of interrogators for the most intense phase of selection.

“The recruits have been given a story to maintain in the event of capture and it's down to the interrogators to extract the truth using psychological and physical punishments to break the recruits' mental resolve and force a confession.”

Viewers shocked after star quits in Celeb SAS final

During the final, the final five celebs faced inductions, and it proved to be a “brutal” affair. It led to Love Island star Adam Collard handing in his number and withdrawing voluntarily.

One viewer wrote: “Shame Adam couldn't make it until the end.” Another added: “The finish line was in touching distance but Adam couldn’t go the whole way. Incredible effort.”

Others had similar thoughts about the “brutal” interrogations. A fan wrote: “Just having that noise played in those headphones must be enough to drive you mad.”

Another echoed: “Every time they get up in their faces all i can think is i hope they dont have bad breath.”

