Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has seen two more exits.

The first ‘culling’ decision of the season has been made.

But who has left the show so far?

The Traitors winner Harry Clark was sent packing by the Direct Staff on the Channel 4 show yesterday (August 11). He was joined by another voluntary exit as the cast was trimmed further.

'The Traitors' series two winner Harry Clark has opened up about his mental health battle. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Warner Bros

The decision to cut Harry was made by Chief Instructor Billy Billingham and his Directing Staff (DS) – Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver. It came after he failed to impress in the latest challenges.

After being voted one of the least trustworthy by his fellow contestants, alongside Rebecca Loos, he was made a team later for the second challenge. The staff kept an eye on him and found themselves questioning his “honesty and integrity”, particularly after noticing he did not do the number of burpees required on multiple occasions.

Harry was brought in for a meeting after being asked if he had been “cutting corners” he was shown a video of him only doing 11 burpees when ordered to do 20. He was brought before the remaining contestants and ordered to hand in his number.

Who else has left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

DS Chris, DS Foxy, DS Billy and DS Rudy on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins | Channel 4

Earlier in the episode retired footballer Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa made the decision to voluntarily withdraw. He was the fifth star to leave the gruelling challenge by choice, handing in his number after aggravating an old knee injury.

In a VO, he explained that after breaking his leg 17 years ago he had “no cartilage” in his knee. He was unable to carry on during the final challenge of the episode and withdrew from the process.

The first to leave was Hannah Spearritt after she made the decision to withdraw from the competition. The former S Club singer and EastEnders actor pulled out before the hostage challenge.

Louie Spence had floated the idea of leaving earlier in the episode but initially carried out. The dancer and Pineapple Dance Studios star quit the competition later in the episode, following the hostage challenge. He was the second person to leave in series 7.

In the second episode, ex-Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Chloe Burrows both dropped out. It means only 10 celebs were left with six episodes to go.

It means that out of the original 14 stars who entered the show at the start of the season, six have already left. Eight celebs are remaining in the process heading into the back-half of series 7.

Who is still in the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast for 2025 | Channel 4

Channel 4 has once again pulled famous faces from across a wide range of industries for its hit reality show spin-off. The line-up includes ex-footballers, reality stars, musicians and more.

Originally, 14 stars entered but that has already been cut by almost half. Just eight stars remain in the process after Monday (August 11) night:

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Conor Benn - 27, professional boxer

Rebecca Loos - 46, TV personality and yoga teacher

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lady Leshurr - 36, rapper and Dancing on Ice star

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on next?

The show reached the halfway mark on August 11 as Channel 4 broadcast episode four of series 7. Eight episodes will feature in the season in total - with eager fans able to watch it all early at an extra cost.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will continue on Sunday (August 17) and will start at 9pm. The sixth episode will follow next Monday (August 18).

The show will continue through to the August bank holiday weekend. Each episode will be broadcast on Channel 4/ 4HD and will also be available on catch up.

