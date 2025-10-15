A favourite to be banished on The Celebrity Traitors has been named 👀📺

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors is back after a six day break.

Fans have been left on an agonising cliffhanger.

But who is the favourite to be banished first?

It has been a long weekend for Celebrity Traitors fans as they faced an agonising wait to discover who will be the first star to be banished from the BBC castle. The hit show left viewers on a massive cliffhanger at the end of its first week.

Unlike the regular version, the star-studded spin-off is on just two nights per week. It means quite the wait between the end of one week and the start of another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC has confirmed exactly what time Celebrity Traitors will start this evening (October 15). It is set to reveal which star has been banished at the first roundtable of the season.

Who is the favourite to be banished?

Who is the favourite to be banished on Celebrity Traitors? | BBC

It was a cruel end to the most recent episode of the Celebrity Traitors as viewers were left on an agonising cliffhanger. The first roundtable was in full swing and the vote was very close, but it ended before revealing who would be banished.

Kate Garraway and Niko Omilana were at risk in particular after picking up three votes each. Tameka Empson and Tom Daley had also received at least one vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gambling.com has named the favourite to be banished first on the Celebrity Traitors. The odds look like this:

Kate Garraway - 10/11

Niko Omilana - 11/10

Tameka Empson - 13/8

Tom Daley - 5/1

Any other - 8/1

Who is the favourite to win Celebrity Traitors?

The show has some early frontrunners after the first two episodes. Current traitors Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns have the shortest odds at 7/4 and 2/1 respectively.

Nick Mohammed was the pre-show favourite and is still high among the frontrunners. He is 5/2 to win the BBC show.

Unlike the regular version, the Celebs are playing for charity and the prize money will go to good causes of the winner (or winners) choice.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.