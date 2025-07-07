EastEnders fans could be caught out by the TV schedule again this week 😫

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EastEnders fans face a wait for new episodes.

The soap has been moved around on the BBC schedule.

But when exactly will it be back on our screens?

EastEnders will be disrupted once again this week, the BBC has confirmed. The soap has been moved around because of Wimbledon and the Women’s Euros.

Fans are in the middle of a week-long break between new episodes - and it won’t end tonight (July 7). It is still a while before viewers will get to take the next trip to Walford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly will EastEnders be back on our screens? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is EastEnders not on today?

EastEnders fans are being warned that they won't be able to catch the BBC soap in its regular spot tonight. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The iconic soap recently celebrated its 40th anniversary with an incredible week of event episodes. It included a live special - that was influenced by a public vote, for the first time.

However the show will be taking a week long break to start out July - and it is because of live sports. The BBC is broadcasting both Wimbledon and 2025 Women’s Euros, splitting coverage on the latter with ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both of the Beeb’s main channel schedules are full of live sports as a result - and it has impacted EastEnders. Initially the show was moved from BBC One to BBC Two but with the start of the football tournament it has been put on a break until later in July.

When will EastEnders be back on TV again?

The most recent episode of the soap was broadcast last Tuesday (July 1) - with two episodes being broadcast on that date. EastEnders also aired a double bill the day before Monday, June 30.

All four episodes were broadcast on BBC Two, instead of its usual home on BBC One, due to the start of Wimbledon. However it will now be on a break until Wednesday (July 9) - a gap of eight days between episodes - so it is still two days before you can get your fix.

EastEnders will have a double bill of episodes on Wednesday - starting at 8pm, running to 9pm. It will be back in its usual spot on BBC One as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The soap will follow with a single episode on each of Thursday (July 10) and Friday (July 11). Both will start at 7pm and be followed by the women’s Euros.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.