11 activities to do across Wakefield this half term for under a tenner Do you want to enjoy a half term full of fun without emptying your pockets? Here is a list of fun things to do during this half term for under £10. 1. National Coal Mining Museum On 29 and 30 October enjoy a spooky evening in the Pit. With an underground adventure, spooky stories and Halloween crafts for under 10. 2. Arriva Halloween Fun Day On 31 October, at Bull Ring, Arriva and Heart Radio are bringing trick or treat bus to Wakefield. With games and competitions the event is free. 3. Trick or Treat Trail The Ridings Centre and Trinity Walk have partnered up for this free event on till 31 October. You must find Bob the Mummy hidden in stores around the centre. 4. Halloween Part at The Fleece On 31 October enjoy disco, party games and buffet for free. Tickets available at The Fleece with party beginning at 4pm till 7pm.