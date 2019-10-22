Oktoberfest brings tastes and tipples from around the world to town

An Oktoberfest event brought the tastes from around the world to Ossett.

Squires Family Deli and Bistro 42 organised the first Oktoberfest for the town.

And around 2,000 people dropped in to sample the cuisines and drinks from around the world that were on offer.

Debbie Squires, organiser, said: “It was a busy day but it was absolutely brilliant, everyone worked really well together.

The event was dreamt up to attract people from other areas into the town to see what it has to offer.

Mrs Squires said: “There are people that are close to Ossett but have never been. But now they are coming to visit our town regularly and that is what we wanted to do."

The Oompah Band performed on the precinct before making their way into Bistro 42 where they got everyone up and dancing.

Andrew Daniel, organiser at Bistro 42, said: “We all worked well and had an even greater time doing it, it was teamwork between Bistro 42 and Squires Family Deli.”

People from Leeds Barnsley, Doncaster and Salford also attended the event.

Julia Ward, owner of Lilly Lou’s in Ossett, said: “I absolutely loved it, people that didn’t know I was here now do, I got one weeks profit in just one day and I couldn’t thank the organisers enough.”

Ossett's next Oktoberfest is already in the planning for next year.