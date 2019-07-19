Return of the Big Screen Saturday

Big Screen Saturday is making a comeback in Ossett.

Five feature films will be shown back to back in the town's precinct on Saturday.

Crowds attend the event every year.'(Photo Credit: Simon Taylor)

The movies are Mary Poppins, Dumbo, Mamma Mia, Jurassic Park and Bohemian Rhapsody.

There will be 200 seats available at the free event but people are being encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets and make a day of it.

The first film will be Dumbo which starts at 10am, followed by Mary Poppins at noon, Jurassic Park starts at 2:20pm, Bohemian Rhapsody begins at 4:30pm and event finished with Mamma Mia! which will be shown at 6:45pm.

And there will also be a craft fair in the town hall, fairground rides in the precinct plus food and drink stalls.

Osset Town Centre Partnership are hosting the event along with Festival Foods Ltd.

The event will take place whatever the weather.