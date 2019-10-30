Your guide to bonfire events in the Wakefield District

Nights of fun, food and fireworks are taking place all over Wakefield and the Five Towns, see below to find an event near you...

Something missing? Email holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk with details of your event to be added to the list.

Ackworth Cricket Club

Ackworth Cricket Club's annual bonfire night event will be held at the grounds on Wakefield Road, Ackworth on Friday, November 1, from 5.30pm. Featuring a fun fair, refreshments and fireworks, entry to the event costs £2.

See the club's Facebook page for more info: Ackworth Cricket Club

The Black Bull, Castleford

The pub in Castleford will be putting on a firework display and bonfire, as well as a disco in the function room hosted by the resident DJ, with plenty of food and drink available through the night. The event will commence on November 3 at 5pm with fireworks beginning at 6:30pm.

See their Facebook page for details: The Black Bull bonfire event

The Cobbler Pub, Pontefract

The Cobbler Pub's bonfire and firework display will return this year. No Admission charge with bonfire food served on the night at an additional price, including jacket potatoes, pie and peas and burgers. The event will be held on bonfire night. Food served from 6pm onwards.

See their Facebook page for details: The Cobbler firework display

Crigglestone Firework Spectacular

A firework spectacular will be held at The Station Pub, Crigglestone on Tuesday, November 5. Featuring food and refreshments, the event is free.

See their Facebook page for more information: Crigglestone firework spectacular

Eastmoor Big Bang

Hosted by the Eastmoor Dragons Rugby Club, the Big Bang event will include fireworks, surefreshments, a funfair and a fire show with fire breathers. Admission is free, though no alcohol is to be brought onto the premises. The event will run at Eastmoor Dragons ARLFC, Woodhouse Road, from 4pm to 10pm on Friday, November 1.

See their Facebook page for more information: Eastmoor big bang



Hemsworth Water Park

One of the district's biggest events, the bonfire night party at Hemsworth Water Park is expected to draw thousands. The free event will begin at 6pm on Tuesday, November 5 and include a bonfire and fireworks display.

Visit Hemsworth Town Council for more details: Hemsworth Town Council

Free firework display to be held in Thornes Park for bonfire night

Wakefield Council has announced it is funding the free community event that was scrapped back in 2016

Click here for more details: Free firework display returns to Thornes Park



Frickley Athletic FC

South Elmsall Town Council will host a firework display at Frickley Athletic FC on Sunday, November 3. Running from 4pm to 7pm, with fireworks expected at around 6pm, the free event will also feature fairground rides and live entertainment.

See their Facebook page for more info: Frickley Athletic FC firework display

Kings Croft family firework night

Kings Croft on Wakefield Road, Pontefract are hosting an evening of fireworks on bonfire night from 4:30pm. A P!nk tribute will perform a live set outside to keep visitors entertained, along with fairground rides, face painting, food and drinks and a disco until late. Tickets are £4 for adults, £2 for children and infants under 3 years attend for free.

See their Facebook page for more information: Kings Croft Hotel



Malt Shovel, Carr Gate

The Malt Shovel will host two evenings of bonfire night celebrations this year, with displays at 7pm and 9pm on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. The pub, on Bradford Road, Carr Gate, will also have a funfair, burger vans and two bars. The event will be free of charge.

See their Facebook page for details: The Malt Shovel Carrgate

Minsthorpe Playing Fields

The annual Minsthorpe firework display will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 6pm. Rides will be on site at the playing field and free parking available at Minsthorpe Community College.

See the SESKU Facebook page for more information: SESKU Community Festival Committee

New Millerdam, The Pledwick bonfire event

The Pledwick Well Inn are hosting a night of food drink and a bonfire event in the garden. Ticket £5 available from The Pledwick and the firework display will begin at 8pm.

See their Facebook page for more information: The Pledwick Bonfire Event



Notton Village Hall

Described as "one of the largest bonfire and fireworks displays in West Yorkshire", Notton Village Hall's bonfire night event is not to be missed. Held on Saturday, November 2 from 5.30pm, the event will feature a bonfire, to be lit at 7pm, and fireworks from 8pm. Parking is restricted. Tickets are £5.

Tickets are £5 from the Notton Village Shop or available to buy here: Notton bonfire fireworks spectacular tickets



Ossett United Community Bonfire

Ossett United will host a community bonfire on Friday, November 1. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, followed by a firework display later in the evening. Tickets, available from Hitch Newsagent, Dale Street, Ossett, begin from £5 for adults or £13 for a family of four.

See the Ossett United website for details: Ossett UTD community bonfire



Ossett Cricket Club

A firework display to the music of Queen will take place at Ossett Cricket Club on Tuesday, November 5, from 6pm. Tickets cost £5 for adults or £2.50 for children, with family tickets for £13, and are available from the bar.

See their Facebook page for more information: Ossett Cricket Club events

Ossett Halloween and bonfire Party

The Royal Oak, in Ossett, will host a joint Halloween and Bonfire Night party on Friday, November 1, featuring a fancy dress competition, food and a firework display. The event will cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

See their Facebook page for info: Halloween and bonfire party

Outwood Working Mens' Club

Outwood WMC will host their bonfire on Saturday, November 2, from 6.30pm. Pies, burgers and hot dogs will be on offer during the evening, which will also feature a firework display. A family disco and quiz will also take place. Entry costs £2 for adults, or is free for children and members.

Slazengers Sports Club

Slazengers Sports Club, in Horbury, will host their annual bonfire on Friday, November 8 from 6pm. Food, drink and sparklers will be available on the night. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and are available from Slazenger Hockey Club, Horbury Town Football Club and the social club. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children.

See their Facebook page for more details: Slazenger bonfire night



Stanley United

Stanley United Juniors Football Club will host their first ever fireworks night event on Saturday, November 9, from 3pm. The event will feature refreshments, including hotdogs and pies, a home baking stall and face painting.

See their Facebook page for more information: Stanley UTD fireworks night

