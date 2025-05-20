UK viewers will be able to watch the Europa League final for free 👀

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three European finals are set to take place - including Europa League.

TNT Sports will be broadcasting them over the coming days.

But can you watch the matches for free at home?

Football fans will be able to tune into the Champions League and Europa finals for free this year. Despite being behind a paywall, non subscribers will still be able to follow along live at home.

Back in the day, ITV used to provide live coverage of Europe’s top football competition and would show the final on terrestrial TV. However BT Sports (later TNT Sports) picked up the rights after the 2015 competition and moved it away from terrestrial television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how can you watch the Champions League - and Europa League - finals? Here’s all you need to know:

Can you watch the Europa League final for free?

A UEFA official carrying the Europa Cup Trophy | Michael Steele/Getty Images

The three European finals in 2025 will be broadcast by TNT Sports, who have the rights in the UK currently. If you don’t have a subscription for the channels, you may be wondering if the finals will be more widely available.

It has been announced that UK viewers will be able to watch the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals for free via Discovery+. Viewers don’t have to pay for a subscription and can simply download the app and watch for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website, TNT Sports explains the ways you can watch all three finals

Have TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV, with the best viewing experience you will be able to enjoy all of the action and build up programming on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate.

via discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV, with the best viewing experience you will be able to enjoy all of the action and build up programming on TNT Sports 1 or TNT Sports Ultimate. Have access to discovery+ basic account with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video, you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app.

with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video, you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app. Are new to TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required.

and discovery+. Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required. Have Virgin Media TV, all customers in the UK can watch on channel 527.

When are the finals on TV?

The three European football finals will take place between May 21 and May 31 this year. The Europa League will conclude in Bilbao, Spain tomorrow (May 21) with the all-Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea will be in action for the Conference League final in Poland seven days later on Wednesday (May 28). The Champions League final is set to take place in Munich, Germany between Inter Milan and PSG.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.