Looking for an idea for a night out in Wakefield over the next 12 months, but not sure where to start? Then perhaps we could be of some assistance.
While some may argue that you have to go to Leeds to check out some of the biggest events coming to Yorkshire in 2025, the truth is there are plenty of events and shows taking place in your own neck of the woods this year.
Be it something for all the family over the holidays, some classical Shakespearian works taking to the stage or some good old fashion two-tone and ska to skank along to, we’ve picked 23 events taking place in Wakefield that might be worth your time.
So what caught our eye coming to town this year? Read on to find out!
1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
One of the most beloved children's books throughout history, families will love experiencing the story live on stage at the Theatre Royal from March 8 to March 9 2025. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Just My Imagination: The Music of The Temptations
The sensational show celebrates the legendary group's timeless hits, delivering soulful harmonies and classic choreography that will have you dancing in the aisles when they perform at the Theatre Royal on March 13 2025. | Provided
3. Su Pollard: Still Fully Charged
Join the irrepressible Su Pollard for an evening of laughter and entertainment in Still Fully Charged. Expect a delightful mix of anecdotes, songs, and her trademark comedic energy as she shares stories from her illustrious career on March 14 2025 at the Theatre Royal. | Getty Images
4. The Fureys
Immerse yourself in the rich tradition of Irish folk music with The Fureys when they perform at the Theatre Royal on March 17 2025. Renowned for their heartfelt ballads and lively tunes, this legendary group will deliver an unforgettable performance filled with warmth and authenticity. | Getty Images
