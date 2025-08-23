The stirring works of the Irish musician bring another day at Bramham Park to a close this evening.

Hozier is set to headline the Main Stage later today at Leeds Festival.

The performer takes time away from his current ‘Unreal Unearth’ North American tour for a select number of European tour dates this month, including Leeds and Reading.

Here’s what time you can expect the ‘Take Me To The Church’ singer to appear on stage at Bramham Park, and what he could play based on his most recent concerts.

Expect a moving end to Leeds Festival this evening, as the deep, soulful works of Andrew Hozier-Byrne, better known as Hozier, close out your Saturday at Bramham Park.

Hailing from Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, his musical journey began with a foundation in blues, folk, and soul, heavily influenced by the records his musician father played at home. He would go on to study music at Trinity College Dublin before dropping out to pursue a career that would soon become a global phenomenon.

His breakthrough moment came in 2013 with the release of his debut single, ‘Take Me to Church.’ Initially a raw demo recorded in his parents’ attic, the song's powerful critique of institutional homophobia resonated with audiences worldwide.

Hozier's soulful catalogue of works looks to be the perfect, introspective end to another day at Leeds Festival today. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The accompanying music video went viral, turning the song into an international smash hit and earning him a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

Hozier's music is known for its intricate blend of genres, weaving together blues, gospel, and folk with a moody, indie-rock sensibility. His lyrical themes often explore love, social justice, and spirituality, drawing on rich literary and religious imagery.

Following his self-titled debut album, he released the critically acclaimed ‘Wasteland, Baby!’ and, most recently, ‘Unreal Unearth,’ a concept album inspired by Dante's Inferno. The latter gave him his first UK number one album, cementing his status as a major force in modern music.

What time is Hozier appearing on stage at Leeds Festival?

Hozier is expected to take to the Main Stage this evening at 9:40pm BST, with his set expected to last 90 minutes, concluding at around 11:20pm BST.

What could Hozier perform at Leeds Festival?

Let’s go back to earlier this month - August 14, to be precise - to take a look at what the musician could perform on the Main Stage later today.

Setlist.FM has listed the following songs were performed during Hozier’s performance at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, as part of his current ‘Unreal Unearth’ album tour:

De Selby (Part 1) De Selby (Part 2) Jackie and Wilson Nobody's Soldier Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene Dinner & Diatribes Eat Your Young Would That I Like Real People Do From Eden To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe) Francesca It Will Come Back Too Sweet Someone New Almost (Sweet Music) Movement Take Me to Church Cherry Wine Unknown/Nth Nina Cried Power Happy Birthday to You (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover) Work Song

Does Hozier have any other UK tour dates in 2025?

Sadly, not.

Hozier’s performances at Leeds and Reading this year mark his only UK dates, as the artist heads over to perform at Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Ireland on August 29, Superbloom Festival in Munich on August 31 and then back to Canada and the United States throughout September

