Leeds Festival 2025: Full set times for Main Stage and Chevron stage revealed - who is clashing?
- Leeds Festival has revealed the official set times for the main and Chevron stages ahead of next month’s event.
- The festival has also announced an update on tickets - and as one day sells out.
- Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s blockbuster event at Bramham Park.
With little over a month to go, Leeds Festival organisers have revealed the first wave of set times ahead of this year’s event at Bramham Park, taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
After some speculation over the past few months regarding who would headline the Hozier/Chappell Roan day, the Irish performer will close out the main stage, with Roan performing shortly before his set. Meanwhile, Friday’s main stage action features a back-to-back-to-back series of hip-hop sets as Travis Scott headlines, followed by D-Block Europe shortly before and Trippie Redd preceding the pair of acts.
Over at the Chevron Stage, AJ Tracey, Becky Hill, and Sammy Virji are all set to headline the area, with organisers looking like they have timed this year’s event so that there are no clashes between the headline sets across either stage. For example, AJ Tracey’s performance on the Chevron Stage concludes at 21:40, with Hozier set to perform on the main stage shortly afterwards.
As always, things can (and do) change, so for the most up-to-date set times in the event of an eleventh-hour change, it is strongly recommended to download the official Leeds Festival app, available on both Android and iOS from today.
The organisers have also given an update on the current ticketing situation across both the Leeds and Reading sites, too. While there are still tickets available for the festival, those heading to the Reading iteration of the event will have to contend with only two-day ticket options now, as Friday’s event has completely sold out. Meanwhile, demand for the new campsite areas this year – The Fields, The Garden, The Meadow, The Glitterball Grove, and The Valley – continues to be overwhelming.
So, essentially – don’t leave it too late.
Here’s your set times for Leeds Festival 2025.
Leeds Festival 2025 - full list of set times for the Main and Chevron Stages
Friday August 22 2025
Main Stage
- Travis Scott: 9:50PM - 11:20PM
- D-Block Europe: 8:05PM - 9:05PM
- Trippie Redd: 6:45PM - 7:30PM
- Amyl and The Sniffers: 5:30PM - 6:15PM
- Suki Waterhouse: 4:20PM - 5:05PM
- Sea Girls: 3:25PM - 3:55PM
- Waterparks: 2:30PM - 3:00PM
- Songer: 1:40PM - 2:10PM
- Demae: 12:50PM - 1:20PM
Chevron Stage
- Sammy Virji: 8:40PM - 9:40PM
- DJ EZ: 7:00PM - 8:00PM
- Lancey Foux: 5:45PM - 6:30PM
- Girls Don’t Sync: 4:30PM - 5:15PM
- Leigh-Anne: 3:20PM - 4:05PM
- Del Water Gap: 2:25PM - 2:55PM
- Late Night Drive Home: 1:35PM - 2:05PM
- Lyvia: 12:00PM - 12:30PM
Saturday August 23 2025
Main Stage
- Hozier: 9:40PM - 11:20PM
- Chappell Roan: 7:10PM - 8:40PM
- The Kooks: 5:20PM - 6:10PM
- Wallows: 4:10PM - 4:50PM
- Bloc Party: 2:45PM - 3:45PM
- The Royston Club: 1:45PM - 2:20PM
- Alessi Rose: 12:50PM - 1:23PM
- Red Rum Club: 12:00PM - 12:30PM
Chevron Stage
- AJ Tracey: 8:40PM - 9:40PM
- Rudim3ntal: 6:10PM - 7:10PM
- Soft Play: 4:55PM - 5:40PM
- Still Woozy: 3:50PM - 4:35PM
- Nemzzz: 2:45PM - 3:25PM
- Badger: 1:50PM - 2:25PM
- Charlotte Plank: 1:00PM - 1:30PM
- Good Health Good Wealth: 12:25PM - 12:55PM
Sunday August 24 2025
Main Stage
- Bring Me The Horizon: 9:50PM - 11:20PM
- Limp Bizkit: 7:55PM - 8:55PM
- Enter Shikari: 6:30PM - 7:20PM
- Conan Gray: 5:10PM - 6:00PM
- Royel Otis: 3:55PM - 4:40PM
- Good Neighbours: 2:45PM - 3:30PM
- Alessi Rose: 1:45PM - 2:20PM
- Lambrini Girls: 12:50PM - 1:20PM
- Viola: 12:00PM - 12:30PM
Chevron Stage
- Becky Hill: 8:50PM - 9:50PM
- Jazzy: 7:35PM - 8:15PM
- Wunderhorse: 6:35PM - 19:20PM
- Bakar: 5:30PM - 6:10PM
- Pale Waves: 4:25PM - 5:05PM
- Example: 3:05PM - 4:05PM
- Pozer: 2:15PM - 2:45PM
- Issey Cross: 1:30PM - 2:00PM
- Blanco: 12:45PM - 1:15PM
- James and The Cold Gun: 12:00PM - 12:30PM
Where can I pick up tickets to Leeds Festival before it’s too late?
Tickets for Leeds Festival, including camping and day passes, are still available from Ticketmaster UK, with options including camping in one of the brand new areas available in 2025.
Are you happy so far with the set times for this year’s Leeds Festival? Let us know your thoughts on the set times and scheduling so far by leaving a comment down below.
