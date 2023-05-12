Leeds is set to host its first marathon in two decades this weekend to raise money and awareness for Leeds Hospitals Charity. The event has been named after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE, who was diagnosed Motor Neurone Disease disease back in 2019. In honour of him, the hospital hopes to build a specialist motor neurone disease care centre in the city.

More than 10,000 participants will take part in The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday (May 14) which will start and finish at Headingley stadium. The gruelling 26.2 miles route will venture through some of Leeds’ most scenic countryside and outer suburbs to pay tribute to the city that launched Rob’s career and which he calls home.

It is the first marathon to take place in Leeds for more than 20 years, and the organisers say a record amount of people have signed up to take part. Alongside the marathon, a half marathon will also be taking place to raise funds.

The event aims to drive awareness and funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Seacroft, as well as the MND Association. But participants are encouraged to choose the charity of their choice for their fundraising efforts - and more than £1million has already been raised through the event.

Starting and ending at Headingley Stadium, the marathon will follow a route around the north west of Leeds. Picture: James Hardisty

Everything you needs to know about Leeds half marathon

Where do I get my bib

Runners should have received their bib through the post prior to race day. The Rob Burrow marathon website states that if for any reason your number doesn’t arrive you will need to collect it from the race office during the event weekend.

Start time and finish time

The marathon race will kick off from Headingley Stadium at 9am this Sunday (May 14) followed by the half marathon at 10am. The first marathon runner is expected to finish at around 11.10am, and all runners are expected to finish by 5pm.

Route

The marathon route will start outside Headingley Stadium on St Michael’s Lane and finish inside the stadium. Showcasing the diverse neighbourhood and villages of Leeds, the circular route will take runners through the areas of Woodhouse Moor, Headingley, WestPark, Adel, Bramhope and Pool in Wharfedale. Runners will then weave through the market town of Otley, before travelling back towards Leeds and onto Headingley for the big finish. The Leeds Half Marathon will feature much of the same route.

Rob Burrow MBE has thanked runners for their support ahead of the first Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday

Road closures

The event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4.00am and 6.30pm on May 14.

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to: St Michael’s Lane, Newport View, Beechwood Crescent, Kirkstall Lane, North Lane, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane, Creskeld Lane, Charles Street and Burras Lane from 4.00pm on Saturday May 13 to 6.30pm on Sunday May 14.

Please note that tow operations will be in place around St Michael’s Lane. Road closures will begin at 4.00am around the start/finish line (St Michael’s Lane/Newport View) on Sunday May 14. The closure around St Michael’s Lane will reopen no later than 6.30pm.

Closures on route around Headingley Lane and the city centre will come into force from 7.30am and will be reopened for 11.30am. Closures around Otley Road will come into force from 8.00am to 8.30am with the road up to Lawnswood roundabout re-opening for 4.45pm and up to New Pool Bank Road for 4.20pm.

Closures around Eccup Lane and Arthington Road will come into force from 8.45am and be re-opened for 12.30pm. The final closures on route around Pool and Otley including Otley Town Centre, Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road and the A659 Pool Road will come into force for 9.00am and will be re-opened between 1.30pm and 3.15pm.

How to get there - public transport

Bus

There may be diversions in place due to the event’s road closures, but buses will still be running throughout the day. For local bus times and to plan your journey please visit the First bus or Metro website.

Train

There will be no trains arriving into Headingley or Burley Park before 9am on Sunday May 14. There are also limited trains arriving into Leeds (LDS) before 9am on race day. For train travel information visit the National Rail website.

Bike

Headingley Stadium has a number of cycle racks available inside the venue. These will be available to participants and spectators who have a ticket.

A First Bus service in Leeds

Drop-off points

There will be two designated drop-off points available. However, this facility is for drop-off and collection only.

West side of Headingley Drop Off – Drop off at the end of Beechwood Crescent and then left onto St Michael’s Lane (LS4 2LL)

East side of Headingley Drop off– Drop off at the end of Shaw Lane (LS6 4AA) left onto Grove Lane.

I’ve signed up but can’t race - what should I do?

People who have signed up to race but can’t make it should not allow anybody else to run with their race number. Race numbers cannot be interchangeable and entries cannot be assigned, transferred, sold or gifted to any third party. Anyone found to have done this will be disqualified

How to sign up for 2024

