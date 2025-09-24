MasterChef is about to start its finals week - but who is left in the competition? 👨‍🍳📺

MasterChef has reached finals week.

Just a few cooks are left in the competition.

But who are the finalists for 2025?

After weeks of fierce competition, MasterChef is preparing to crown its winner for 2025. The delayed series has reached finals week and just a few cooks are left.

The line-up of amateurs has been fully trimmed down across the course of the knockout rounds. Last week’s semi-finals saw the line-up for the finals confirmed.

But who is still in the competition and when is MasterChef on this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the MasterChef finalists for 2025?

The best cooks from the heat stages returned earlier in September for the knockout stages. Across the previous two weeks, the amateurs have faced major tests and challenges.

It has resulted in the competitors being whittled down to just four. The finalists who have made it to MasterChef finals week includes:

Claire

Harry

Sam

Sophie

But only one of them will be able to lift the MasterChef trophy at the end of the week. But who will it be?

When is MasterChef on TV this week?

Since its return in August, the show has settled into a very familiar pattern of airing three episodes per week. It has been broadcast from Wednesdays to Fridays throughout the heats and the knockout stage.

MasterChef’s finals week will also have three episodes. It returns tonight (September 24) and will continue tomorrow (September 25) with the grand finale taking place on Friday (September 26).

It will be on BBC One at 8pm tonight and tomorrow. Each episode will last for an hour.

The MasterChef final will also start at 8pm and will be a full length episode, instead of the usual 30 minute instalment. It will run until 9pm on Friday and be followed by the final of Stranded on Honeymoon Island.

Unlike previous weeks, only Wednesday and Thursday’s episodes are out on BBC iPlayer. Fans who watch on the streamer will have to wait until Friday evening for the final, with everyone else.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.