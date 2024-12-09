BBC gives major update on finals week of Masterchef: The Professionals

It is finals week on Masterchef: The Professionals - but fans might be wondering if it will go ahead.

Due to the allegations and on-going investigation involving judge Gregg Wallace, the Christmas episodes have been axed.

The final of Masterchef: The Professionals is due to take place in the coming days.

The BBC has issued an update on Masterchef: The Professionals ahead of finals week. It was announced last week that the Christmas specials had been cancelled for 2024 - leaving fans worrying about the currently on-going series.

The axing of the festive episodes, just days after they were announced, came following allegations against judge Gregg Wallace. The presenter has stepped back from Masterchef while an investigation is on-going.

While the cancellation of the Masterchef Christmas specials is disappointing news for fans, it would have been a far bigger deal if the final episodes of The Professionals were also pulled. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Masterchef: The Professionals on tonight?

Marcus Wareing, Gregg Wallace and Monica Galetti present MasterChef: The Professionals | Shine TV/BBC

Finals week of the pro-version of Masterchef is scheduled to begin today (December 9) but the cancellation of the Christmas episode of the cooking show may have got fans worried. However it is good news, Masterchef: The Professionals is scheduled to go ahead as planned this week.

Episodes are due to air on Monday December 9, Tuesday December 10 and Thursday December 11.

Has Masterchef: The Professionals been cancelled?

The show is planning to go ahead as planned with its finals week in 2024. Announcing the cancellation of the Christmas specials, the Beeb did reveal that Masterchef: The Professionals

A spokesperson for the BBC told Sky News: “As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

“The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

