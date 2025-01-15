Match of the Day: where have you seen new presenters Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan before?
- BBC has announced Gary Lineker’s Match of the Day replacements.
- A trio of new presenters will step into the TV icons shoes.
- Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will share the role from the 2025/26 season.
The new Match of the Day presenters have finally been announced - and they might be very familiar to viewers. Gary Lineker will be stepping down from the iconic BBC show at the end of the current football season.
He will be replaced by a trio of hosts who will split the presenting duties between them. Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will all present MOTD from the 2025/26 football season.
If you have watched sport on BBC or other channels over the years, you have likely seen all three plenty of times. But where exactly do you know them from?
Kelly Cates
Kelly has had a long broadcasting career and a few older heads may remember her as one of the first ever presenters on Sky Sports News way back in the late 1990s. But in more recent times you may recognise her from Sky Sports’ coverage of the Premier League, being a part of their cast of presenters.
Mark Chapman
Chappers, as he has often been referred to, should already be familiar to regular Match of the Day watchers. He has presented Match of the Day 2 in the past, while he was also the presenter of The NFL Show for many years.
Chapman joined Sky Sports in 2022 to present its coverage of the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup). So if you watch football on Sky, you have probably seen him before.
Gabby Logan
The third part of the new Match of the Day triumvirate is Gabby Logan. She has had a long broadcasting career, including working with the BBC for many years, including previously presenting Final Score as well as being a co-host of the Sports Personality of the Year since 2013.
She was also the presenter of the second series of the Edge in 2015, while she has also been a key part of the BBC’s coverage of the Six Nations for years. Gabby has also deputised for Gary Lineker on Match of the Day in the past.
How will the presenting duties be split up?
Announcing the trio of MOTD presenters the BBC said they will split the lead presenting duties across Match of the Day, Match of the Day 2, and Match of the Day Champions League. So expect to tune in and see each of the three throughout the next football season.
