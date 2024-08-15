Motorcycle group gears up for Yorkshire Air Ambulance family fun day

Eagle Riders UK Yorkshire Community Group rev up for a Yorkshire Air Ambulance family fundraiser at The Star Inn | Eagle Riders UK Yorkshire Community Group

A motorcycle group is gearing up for a special family fun day this weekend to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Music, games, food and more is planned by Eagle Riders UK Yorkshire Community Group at The Star Inn, in Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, near Wakefield, on Saturday, August 17, from 10am to 11pm.

Motorcycle Full Day Family event promises fun for all the family at The Star Inn, in Batley Road, Kirkhamgate, Saturday, August 17, 10am to 11pm. | The Star Inn

The free-entry event will bring together families, motorbike enthusiasts, and locals for a great cause and a day filled with entertainment and community spirit - for more CLICK HERE.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eagle Riders UK, formerly known as Polish Bikers, unites active motorcyclists through trips, events and meetings in interesting places.

Traditional Polish food will be served up during the fun day, which will also showcase a spectacular lineup of motorcycles.

The streets around the Star Inn will be gleaming with polished chrome, as bikers roll in to make it a roaring success in support of the event, which has the backing of West Yorkshire Police.

The Star Inn has recently been gaining traction for its top-notch food, | The Star Inn

But this event is open to everyone and organisers are expecting to attract more than 500 people, as the community throttles up for charity.

Starting at 10am, families with children can enjoy a range of kid-friendly attractions, including face painting, a bouncy castle, and a DJ spinning tunes tailored just for the little ones.

The day is set to be a feast for the senses, with traditional Polish food stalls offering delicious treats, courtesy of local vendors.

As the aroma of authentic dishes fills the air, visitors can explore local business stands, sample food and snacks, and try their luck at the kids' lottery and games.

Adults are not left out, with their own set of activities planned from 2pm to 4pm, with games, a lottery, and the chance to savor other food offerings. The atmosphere will heat up further with the lighting of a campfire.

The fun day will also showcase a spectacular lineup of motorcycles. | Eagle Riders UK

An exciting lineup of live music is also planned to keep the energy high from 1pm to 11pm.

It will feature Performances by Tim Howards, The Charts, local singers and a the Polish Hip Hop Group on an outdoor stage, where attendees can enjoy their favourite beverages while soaking in the sounds of musical talent.

The fun day has received tremendous backing from businesses, who have have all played a crucial role in making it possible, including The Aesthetic Beauty Treatments, Cash 4 Clothes, OMD Upholstery, Olawa Bakery, Candy Pop Fun, Party 4 All, Thermomix, Spizarnia, Supreme Financial Solutions, Orzelek International Foods and The Star Inn, recently taken over by Tony Padgett, of The Black Horse pub.

The Star Inn has recently been gaining traction for its top-notch food, earning rave reviews. It is also gearing up for a busy Christmas, with 20 bookings already locked in for Christmas Day.

So, whether you’re a biker, a local, or just someone looking to enjoy a great day out, the Star Inn’s Family Fun Day is the perfect chance to join the ride and contribute to a great cause.