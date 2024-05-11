Here are 18 of the best pubs and bars in Wakefield and the surrounding areas with an average rating exceeding four out of five stars on Google Reviews.

Click through and see if your favourite bar is on the list, or perhaps find somewhere new to try out.

*Pubs and bars are listed in no particular order.

1 . beer generic pint pulled.jpg Here are 18 of the best pubs and bars in Wakefield and the surrounding areas with an average rating exceeding four out of five stars on Google Reviews. Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . The Polka Hop Located at 60 George Street, The Polka Hop has an average Google Review rating of 4.5 stars. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Black Rock The historic Black Rock pub, located in Wakefield city centre, has a Google Review rating of 4.6 stars. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . The Star Inn Located on Standbridge Lane in Milnthorpe, the Star Sandal has hundreds of reviews, with an average of 4.5 stars. Picture: Google Photo: Picture: Google Photo Sales