18 of the best pubs and bars in Wakefield and the surrounding areas, according to Google

By Catherine Gannon
Published 11th May 2024, 19:00 BST
As the weather starts to brighten up, we look at some of the best pubs and bars in Wakefield according to Google Reviews.

Here are 18 of the best pubs and bars in Wakefield and the surrounding areas with an average rating exceeding four out of five stars on Google Reviews.

Click through and see if your favourite bar is on the list, or perhaps find somewhere new to try out.

*Pubs and bars are listed in no particular order.

Located at 60 George Street, The Polka Hop has an average Google Review rating of 4.5 stars. Picture: Google

2. The Polka Hop

Located at 60 George Street, The Polka Hop has an average Google Review rating of 4.5 stars. Picture: Google Photo: Google

The historic Black Rock pub, located in Wakefield city centre, has a Google Review rating of 4.6 stars. Picture: Scott Merrylees

3. The Black Rock

The historic Black Rock pub, located in Wakefield city centre, has a Google Review rating of 4.6 stars. Picture: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Located on Standbridge Lane in Milnthorpe, the Star Sandal has hundreds of reviews, with an average of 4.5 stars. Picture: Google

4. The Star Inn

Located on Standbridge Lane in Milnthorpe, the Star Sandal has hundreds of reviews, with an average of 4.5 stars. Picture: Google Photo: Picture: Google

