Oasis will be joined by Richard Ashcroft and Cast for UK and Ireland shows.

Fans had speculated on who the openers would be.

But the Britpop icons have opted for some throwback classics.

Oasis have confirmed the opening act for their massive UK and Ireland comeback shows next summer - and it is a bit of a throwback. The iconic band are playing a run of sold out gigs in 2025 at some of the biggest stadiums around.

Much speculation had circled around who would be the supporting and opening acts for the tour - given it is such a plum job to land. Names for popular modern bands like Blossoms, Fontaines DC had been floated - especially since the former had helped to tease the tour announcement.

However Oasis have opted for more throwback options - in the form of two 90s stalwart acts. Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the support acts for the Oasis tour?

Oasis have announced support acts for 2025 shows. | Simon Emmett/Fear PR/PA Wire

The reunited Gallagher brothers have announced two acts who will be supporting them on the 2025 summer tour - so far at least. It remains to be seen if more names will be added down the line.

The support acts announced as of October 28 2024 are:

Richard Ashcroft

Cast (opening act)

Oasis’ official account on social media posted: “Just Announced. Cast are confirmed as the opening band for all UK and Ireland Oasis Live ‘25 shows!”

Who is Richard Ashcroft?

If you were around during the Britpop craze of the 1990s, then you will likely be very familiar with Richard Ashcroft. He was the lead singer of The Verve from 1987 to 1999 (and again from 2007 to 2009).

After the band disbanded at the turn of the millennium, Ashcroft embarked on a successful solo career. He has reached the top-three of the UK album charts with six of his solo albums.

The Verve are best known for songs like Bitter Sweet Symphony and Lucky Man. While Ashcroft’s most popular solo tracks on Spotify are A Song For The Lovers and Break The Night With Colour.

Who is Cast?

Formed in the early 1990s in Liverpool, Cast were part of the Britpop wave of that decade. The band’s debut album from 1995 All Change was a massive hit and they continued to see success with releases like Mother Nature Calls and Magic Hour.

Cast split in 2001 after releasing the album Beetroot, which was met with poor critical reception and underwhelmed on the charts. They reformed in 2010 and have continued to tour and release new music.

The band’s most popular tracks on Spotify are songs like Walkaway, Alright, Sandstorm and Fine Time all from their 1995 debut album.

What do you think of the Oasis support acts? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].