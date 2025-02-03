What happens at the end of ITV’s Out There

ITV will air episode six of Out There on February 3.

The show stars Martin Clunes and plenty of other familiar faces.

Will there be a second series of the crime drama?

This story contains spoilers for ITV’s Out There through to episode six.

ITV’s major new crime drama Out There will air the final episode of its first series tonight. But fans may have already devoured it all on a binge as the boxset is available on ITVX.

The last episode raises many questions and also leaves the fates of many characters up in the air. It might leave you wondering whether the show will be back for a second series.

We have the latest from ITV on the show’s future and recap all that happens in Out There episode six. See that below - but be warned there are spoilers for the whole series to date.

What happened at the end of ITV’s Out There?

Martin Clunes heads the cast in ITV's Out There

The sixth episode of the show started with farmer Nathan Williams (played by Martin Clunes) facing a particularly dire situation. It was revealed that he had been spotted snooping around PC Jane’s office the episode before by her husband, despite his best efforts at sneaking.

She threatened to send in the search teams to the quarry in a bid to find the body of drug dealer Kenny. If you remember earlier in the season, he was the one killed by Nathan’s son, as he was attempting to sexually assault Sadie.

He persuades drug boss Ersin Turuk (played by Silas Carson) to give PC Jane a “bone” - telling her about the operation at the tractor showroom. She follows them to a pizza shop and witnesses a ‘hand-off’.

Nathan asks his brother Caleb if there is a way to get the drug gangs to leave their farm alone. Meeting later with Turuk, Nathan is sent to pick up a shipment - along with Ava.

The truck is followed by Scott Foley - who has attempted to buy Nathan’s farm, as well as the next door site owned by Owen and Gwen. Nathan smashes into Scott’s car, preventing him following them to the docks.

Caleb and two of the drug gang return to the quarry to remove Kenny’s body - to stop it from being discovered by the cadaver dogs. After Sadie leaves school in the middle of the day when Rhys shows up injured, Johnny heads to their house and Rhys claims it was her idea to get the younger Williams involved in the drug trade.

In the final moments of the episode, the Williams family and Ava are enjoying a family dinner when Nathan’s daughter - who had been away in France - returns home. The next morning, Nathan finds Johnny digging and after asking what they will do he says: “We’ll do what any good farmer does, we’ll wait.”

The final shot of episode six shows small-time drug dealer Bunny lying dead on the side of the road. After being warned by PC Jane earlier in the episode and denying the existence of county lines.

It is not the definitive ending viewers might have expected. With plenty left up in the air and waiting to be resolved.

Will there be a series two of Out There?

The creators of Out There certainly seem to be hoping so, because a lot of the conflicts and storylines set up in the series have been left unresolved. It is not clear how Nathan will get his farm out of the deal with the devil he struck to save Johnny earlier in the season - and new dynamics introduced with the return of Nathan’s daughter from France.

ITV has not announced a second series for Out There - but an announcement could come further down the line. We will update this article when the future of the show is made clear.