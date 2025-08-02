Sir David Attenborough narrates Parenthood on BBC 🐣

Sir David Attenborough is back with a new series.

He will be narrating Parenthood on the BBC.

But what can you expect from the documentary?

The iconic tones of Sir David Attenborough will be back on our TV screens this weekend. He will be lending his voice to a new documentary series.

Parenthood is described as a ‘groundbreaking’ wildlife show on ‘on nature’s ultimate challenge’. It was filmed over three years across six continents and 23 countries.

Sir David said: “Success for all parents has perhaps the greatest of consequences. It ensures the future of life on our planet.”

When is Parenthood on TV this weekend?

Parenthood: A father lion patiently playing with his young cub. | BBC/Silverback Films/Russ Maclaughlin

The wildlife documentary is set to start on Sunday (August 3) evening. It is due to begin at 7.20pm on BBC One/ One HD and will also be available on iPlayer.

All episodes will be available to stream on the on-demand platform from Sunday but it will continue to be broadcast weekly on normal TV. Parenthood will be back next weekend (August 10).

What to expect from Parenthood?

Narrated by the living legend that is Sir David Attenborough, this six-part series is about the challenges faced by animal parents around the world. Each episode focuses on animals in different environments across the globe - from oceans to grasslands and jungles.

The show will showcase "astonishing, never-before-seen animal behaviours in stunning 6K ultra high definition”. It features music from Tom Howe - who scored Ted Lasso.

Jeff Wilson, Parenthood’s producer and director, added: “There have been countless programmes on the animal babies, and whilst full of adorable animals, they have missed the fact that the majority of the narrative in raising young lies with the parents - the choices they make around the environment they bring their young into, the home they create, the relentless need to provide food, the constant protection from threats, the life experiences that their offspring need to be exposed to before they can become truly independent - all of these are mini-dramas in their own right.

“I hope our audience recognise the universal story of parenthood, and that wild animals and humans, have more in common than you might think. By recognising our similarities, we can find an empathy and perhaps even a solution to creating a better world for all of our young.”

