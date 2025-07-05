Elio is Pixar’s most recent film - but can you watch it on Disney Plus?

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elio is Pixar’s latest original movie.

It has been released but you may have missed it.

But when will it be on Disney Plus?

Pixar has aimed for the stars with its latest movie in the form of Elio. The 2025 film is the storied studies latest animated original.

Following a young boy who is mistaken for the ambassador of Earth by aliens, it has finally arrived in cinemas. Disney and its studios have kept viewers on their toes with exactly when its movies come to streaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You might be wondering if Elio is available to watch at home yet. Here’s all you need to know:

What is Pixar’s Elio about and age rating?

It's always exciting to see a new Pixar film on the release roster for the coming year - and their latest animated masterpiece looks like a real treat. It sees an 11-year-old boy accidentally becoming the intergalactic ambassador for Earth after being beamed up by aliens. Sounds like fun. | Contributed

The brief synopsis on Disney Plus reads: “An alien-obsessed boy finds himself transported across the galaxy and mistaken as Earth’s leader.” It has a rating of 6 plus on the app, meaning it is available for children - but perhaps not very little ones.

Is Pixar’s Elio on Disney Plus yet?

At the time of writing, Elio is not available to watch on Disney Plus yet. The movie released in cinemas on June 20 and it did not have a simultaneous release on streaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the pandemic a number of Pixar films - including Luca, Soul and Turning Red - went straight to Disney+. However the most recent releases such as Inside Out 2 and Elio have been exclusive to cinemas initially.

Disney has not yet set a date for when Elio will be available on streaming - or at home in general. Expect more details in the coming weeks and months.

The movie giant’s most recent films have stuck more firmly to the 90 day theatrical window. Moana 2 sailed into cinemas in November last year and did not arrive on Disney Plus until March of this year, for example.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.