Prime Video has confirmed the cast of Reacher for season three 👀

Reacher is back for a brand new season on Prime Video.

Alan Ritchson plays the titular character.

But who else is in the cast of the streaming show?

The third season of Reacher has finally arrived on Prime Video. It features some new faces and plenty of familiar ones.

Alan Ritchson is back to play the titular character and the release schedule for the episodes has been confirmed. The new season is based on the seventh Jack Reacher book - Persuader.

Prime Video has confirmed the cast who will feature in the latest set of episodes. But where do you know them from?

Who is in the cast for Reacher season three?

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in season three of Reacher. | Sophie Giraud/Prime

Each of the Jack Reacher books tend to be standalone and take place in different places across America. It means that there aren’t many recurring characters in the books.

In the transition to the small screen, the show has managed to keep some of the actors around but also tends to introduce plenty of new actors each season. In the latest set of episodes Grey’s Anatomy and Fast and Furious star Brian Tee will play an old nemesis of Reacher called Quinn.

Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast as Zachary Beck, who is described as the owner of an Oriental rug importer - with Johnny Berchtold playing his son Richard. Sonya Cassidy is playing a DEA agent called Susan Duffy, while Olivier Richters is playing Paulie - who outmatches even Reacher in the height department.

The main cast for series three is as follows, according to Prime Video.

Alan Ritchson - Jack Reacher (Season 1 -)

Maria Sten - Frances Neagley (Season 1 -)

Sonya Cassidy - Susan Duffy (Season 3 -)

Anthony Michael Hall - Zachary Beck (Season 3 -)

Brian Tee - Quinn (Season 3 -)

Johnny Berchtold - Richard Beck (Season 3 -)

Roberto Montesinos - Guillermo Villanueva (Season 3 -)

Daniel David Stewart - Steven Elliot (Season 3 -)

Olivier Richers - Paulie (Season 3 -)

How tall is the Jack Reacher actor?

Reacher first made the jump from the page to the big screen with two movies starring Tom Cruise. However there were some criticisms of the films as the actor did not meet the physical descriptions of the character in the books.

In the novels, by Lee Child, Jack Reacher is described as being 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighing between 210 and 250 lbs. Cruise is many things as an actor, but over 6 foot tall is not one of them.

Alan Ritchson is tall, but even he doesn’t quite reach (no pun intended) the height of Reacher in the book. He is reported to be 1.91m tall - which is around 6 foot 3.

But even taller than the show’s star is the third season addition of Olivier Richters who plays the giant guard Paulie. He towers over even Alan Ritchson and is said to be 2.18m tall - over 7 foot 2.

Are you planning on watching the new season of Reacher? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected] .