Comedian Sara Pascoe has announced a huge UK tour taking place throughout 2025 and 2026.

The tour will also see a number of her performances catering for those who require British Sign Language or live-captioning.

Here’s the full list of tour dates, including accessibility options, and how you can grab a ticket shortly.

For the first time since 2022, comedian Sara Pascoe is about to hit the road in one of her biggest UK tours to date from June 21 2025.

The tour, titled I Am A Strange Gloop, sees Pascoe “contemplate a new era” through her trademark confessional comedy. “Gone are the days of self-exploration via sexual safari, instead this middle-aged new mum must work out who she is while watching Peppa Pig…

“... coasted with squashed banana down her jumper and sweet potato in her hair.”

The comedian has also recently been announced as part of Prime Video’s Last One Laughing UK which will air in 2025.

Speaking about the massive tour, Sara Pascoe said: “I have grown to depend on touring, not only because of my deep love of performing stand up, but also to avoid the difficult bedtimes of my unruly children”.

To ensure that comedy is for everybody too, Pascoe has announced that a number of shows during her 2025/2026 UK tour will have access to either British Sign Language or live-captioning, ensuring that those with accessibility requirements are catered for.

So where is Sara Pascoe touring throughout 2025 and 2026? Prepare for quite the long list.

Where is Sara Pascoe performing on her 2025 UK tour?

Sara Pascoe is performing at the following venues on the following dates - with accessibility options included for those that require BSL, ISL or closed-captioning during her shows.

June 21 2025: New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

June 28 2025: Connaught Theatre, Worthing

July 3 2025: Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

July 6 2025: Palace Theatre, Southend

July 8 2025: Maltings, Farnham

July 13 2025: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

July 16 2025: Playhouse, Oxford

July 31 2025: The Hawth, Crawley

October 16 2025: King’s Theatre, Portsmouth

October 18 2025: Alban Arena, St Albans

October 19 2025: Royal and Derngate, Northampton

October 23 2025: Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

October 24 2025: De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

October 25 2025: Charter Hall, Colchester

October 30 2025: Town Hall, Birmingham

October 31 2025: Town Hall, Cheltenham

November 1 2025: The Forum, Bath

November 6 2025: Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

November 8 2025: Opera House, Buxton

November 13 2025: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

November 14 2025: Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

November 20 2025: William Aston Hall, Wrexham

November 21 2025: Beacon, Bristol (BSL)

November 29 2025: Brighton Dome, Brighton (BSL and live-captioned)

November 30 2025: Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

February 5 2026: Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle (BSL)

February 6 2026: Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate

February 12 2026: Hexagon, Reading

February 13 2026: Concert Hall, Nottingham (BSL)

February 14 2026: De Montfort Hall, Leicester (BSL)

February 26 2026: Orchard Theatre, Dartford

February 28 2026: Dorking Halls, Dorking

March 1 2026: The Palladium, London (BSL)

March 6 2026: Music Hall, Aberdeen

March 7 2026: Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow (BSL)

March 12 2026: Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

March 13 2026: Corn Exchange, Exeter

March 14 2026: Westlands Entertainment Venue, Yeovil

March 19 2026 Grove Theatre, Dunstable

March 20 2026: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

March 22 2026: New Theatre, Cardiff (BSL)

March 27 2026: Gala Theatre, Durham

March 28 2026: The Lowry, Salford (BSL)

March 29 2026: Theatre Royal, Norwich

When can I get tickets to see Sara Pascoe on her 2025 UK tour?

Tickets to see Sara Pascoe on her widespread tour of the United Kingdom will go on sale on November 8 2024 through See Tickets and Sara Pascoe’s website from 10am.

