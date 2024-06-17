Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Soft Play have announced their first headlining UK tour in six years

The duo are set to celebrate the release of their new album, “Heavy Jelly,” out July 19 2024

Where are the duo performing on their UK tour, and what did they play during their Download Festival 2024 performance?

As the duo continue to wow crowds with their summer festival performances, Soft Play is set for their first UK headline tour in six years.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artists formerly known as Slaves have just completed their set at Download Festival 2024 this past weekend, with more festival dates set to include performances at Glastonbury, Tramlines, Truck, Y NOT?, Boardmasters, Bludfest and Victorious in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s been longer than a hot minute since the group embarked on a headline tour themselves, and in conjunction with the forthcoming new album “Heavy Jelly,” released July 19 2024, now seems an ideal time to hit the road once again with dates across the country including the O2 Academy in Brixton - which also happens to be taking place on Halloween 2024.

The group were previously known as Slaves until changing their name in 2022, citing in an interview with the BBC that the original name "was intended solely as a reference to the grind of day-to-day life” and that “we now recognise that our original intent doesn't change the fact that the name Slaves is an issue.”

“In this day and age, we believe it is very important that people change and make improvements no matter how far down the line they are."

Where are Soft Play touring the United Kingdom in 2024?

Soft Play has announced their first headline UK tour in six years, as the duo celebrate the release of their fourth studio album, "Heavy Jelly." (Credit: Jude Harrison) | Jude Harrison

Soft Play’s long-awaited headline tour across the United Kingdon is set to take place at the following locations on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get tickets to see Soft Play on their 2024 UK Tour?

Pre-sale access

Those with access to O2 Priority will be able to enter into presale access for those dates at O2 venues, while those who order the band’s latest album will also be entitled to purchase pre-sale tickets before general ticket sales from June 19 2024 at 9am.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for all dates on Soft Play’s UK tour go on sale from 9am on June 21 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.

What did Soft Play perform at Download Festival 2024?

Soft Play performed the following set during their performance at Download Festival 2024 - could a couple of these songs be performed during their UK tour later this year?

Punk's Dead

Sockets

F**k the Hi-Hat

White Knuckle Ride

Girl Fight

Act Violently (Live debut)

Where's Your Car Debbie?

Everything and Nothing (Live debut)

Mirror Muscles

The Hunter