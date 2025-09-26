BBC has announced who will replace Dani Dyer on Strictly Come Dancing 🚨🚨

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly Come Dancing has added a last minute replacement.

Amber Davies will join after Dani Dyer’s injury.

But who will she be partnered up with?

A new star has joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing after Dani Dyer’s injury. The early favourite had to pull out of the show following a ‘fall’ in rehearsals.

Her fellow Love Island star Amber Davies has stepped into her place after the “craziest 24 hours”. She will make her debut on Saturday (September 27) night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what has she said about joining the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

Who has replaced Dani Dyer on Strictly Come Dancing?

Amber Davies has replaced Dani Dyer on Strictly | BBC

It was not initially made clear if the BBC would replace the former Love Island winner after injury forced her to pull out of the competition. However, the show is back to a full compliment after Amber Davies was confirmed to be taking her place.

Like Dani Dyer, Amber is also a former Love Island winner - having won the third series back in 2017. Since her time on the ITV2 show, she has forged a career as an actor, podcaster, TV personality, and West End star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber will make her Strictly debut on Saturday’s episode. She is set to be partnered up with Nikita Kuzmin.

Speaking about joining Strictly, Amber said: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life. I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true. I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope I do her proud.”

Amber has just started rehearsals with her partner Nikita Kuzmin, and they will dance a Waltz on tomorrow night’s first live show of the series.

Since her time on Love Island she has pursued a professional acting career, with lead roles in theatre productions including Pretty Woman, 9 to 5: The Musical, and The Great Gatsby. On television she presented the documentary Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5, which saw Amber fly to Nashville to meet and interview Dolly Parton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber hosts her own podcast series, Call To Stage, where she interviews stars from the world of theatre. Amber also acted in the CBBC television drama series Almost Never, and competed in the sixteenth series of Dancing on Ice.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.