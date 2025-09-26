Strictly Come Dancing is back and the celebs are set to hit the dance floor properly this weekend. The couples were revealed last Saturday in the launch show.

The couples will each perform a routine and face judging by Strictly’s illustrious panel. Following the pattern of recent years, there will be no elimination in week one and scores will carry over to the second week - when the first vote will take place.

But one of the celebs has already been named favourite to be eliminated. See the latest odds from Oddschecker .

1 . Dani Dyer - withdrawn Among the pre-show favourites to win, Love Island winner Dani Dyer has had to withdraw from the show due to injury. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

2 . Amber Davies - no odds yet Amber Davies has been announced as Dani Dyer's replacement. She does not currently have odds via Oddschecker after her late addition | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Cope - 100/1 The final addition to the cast of Strictly, Emmerdale actor Lewis has been named the frontrunner for this year. He has the longest odds to be eliminated first - he is 100/1 via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC Photo Sales