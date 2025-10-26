Strictly’s result show is a few hours away - but who has the casting vote? 🕺💃📺

Strictly Come Dancing has a major twist in series 23.

The rules around the casting vote have changed.

But who will get the deciding say this evening?

A major change has come to Strictly Come Dancing this season. The results show has a big twist - and fans are already loving it.

Now in its 23rd series, the iconic BBC dancing competition has switched things up a bit. In previous years the casting vote in the dance-off always went to the head judge, but that is no longer the case.

Strictly will be back in a matter of hours for its latest results show where the bottom-two for ‘icons’ week will be revealed. But which judge will have the deciding vote this week?

How has the casting vote changed for series 23?

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas | BBC

In a big change to the format for Strictly Come Dancing’s 23rd series, the deciding vote in the dance-off will be rotated around the judging panel. In previous years, the head judge always had it and would break a tie if it came to it.

But for 2025, the casting vote changes each week. All four of the judges will get a go and not just head judge Shirley Ballas.

What time is the Strictly Come Dancing results show?

After the ‘icons’ week performances last night, the voting has opened and the fate of the contestants remains in the balance. The results show is due to take place in a matter of hours this evening (October 26).

Once again it will see the bottom-two announced and a dance-off take place. Strictly is due to begin at 7.15pm this evening, which has been its regular start time.

The results show will run for around 45 minutes and finish at 8pm. It will be followed by Antiques Roadshow on BBC One.

Strictly is available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t watch it live.

Who has the casting vote on Strictly this week?

Strictly Come Dancing’s result show will see the bottom-two for this week revealed, after the public vote is combined with the judges score. They will then take to the ballroom floor once more for the dance-off.

Last weekend, the casting vote came into play for the first time as the judges were split between Chris Robshaw and Balvinder Sopal. Craig Revel Horwood had it seven days ago and used it to save EastEnders favourite Balvinder.

Viewers might be wondering which of the panel will have it for week five. For this week it will be Anton Du Beke.

