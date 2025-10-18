Strictly Come Dancing is back for another week of action. The remaining stars will be hitting the ballroom floor once more in just a matter of hours.
Two stars have already been eliminated and a third will join them very soon. But who is still left in the competition?
1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn
Dani Dyer is a TV personality, broadcaster, author and mother of three. She had to withdraw after fracturing her ankle in a 'fall' in training. Dani was partnered with Nikita Kuzmin. | BBC Photo: BBC
2. Harry Aikines-Aryeetey - Nitro
Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is an Olympian, multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators. He said: "I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor." He is partnered with Karen Hauer. | BBC Photo: BBC
3. Alex Kingston
Alex Kingston is an award-winning actor and star of stage and screen best known as Dr. River Song in Doctor Who. She said: "Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!" She is partnered with Johannes Radebe. | BBC Photo: BBC
4. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is a former professional footballer. He said: "Swapping the pitch for the ballroom is certainly not something I’ve done before but I’m looking forward to tackling a fun challenge!" He is partnered with Lauren Oakley. | BBC Photo: BBC