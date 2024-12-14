Four couples are left to battle it out on the dance floor to be named the winner of Strictly 2024. But only one can lift the Glitterball Trophy at the end of tonight (December 14).

Between the public and the judges scores, a new name will be etched into the history of Strictly Come Dancing in a few hours. However one of the remaining stars has become a clear favourite with the bookies.

The final will air on BBC One and iPlayer in just a few hours. I have listed the favourites for Strictly 2024 in order from longest odds to shortest according to Oddschecker - including the stars who can’t win.

1 . Tom Dean - eliminated The first celebrity to be sent home from Strictly Come Dancing was Olympic swimmer Tom Dean - his partner was Nadiya. He went home in week two - and he won't win Strictly Come Dancing

2 . Toyah Willcox - eliminated Singer and actress Toyah was the second star to waltz away from the competition. She will not be able to win Strictly in 2024 - her partner was Neil. She went home in week three.

3 . Nick Knowles - eliminated Nick Knowles, the DIY SOS host, was sent home in week four - becoming the third celebrity to depart. His partner was Luba - and he will not be winning Strictly in 2024.