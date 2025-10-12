Strictly Come Dancing has waved goodbye to another series 23 celeb 💃🕺🚨

Strictly’s movie week has reached the credits.

It was a curtain call for another one of the stars.

But who was the second person to leave in series 23?

Strictly Come Dancing’s movie week has come to a conclusion and for one of the stars it was not a Hollywood ending. The second elimination has taken place and another celebrity has danced away.

After the judges cast their eyes over a series of silver screen inspired dances, the public had the chance to vote to save their favourites. The results have been totted up and it was time for the second results show of series 23.

Before the celebs took to the ballroom this weekend, the bookies named the favourite to leave. Remind yourself who they had picked to leave.

All of the remaining stars took on movie themed dances - including tracks from the likes of K-Pop Demon Hunters. See the full list of songs used here.

But who has two-stepped and tangoed for the last time? Here’s all you need to know:

What did the Strictly leaderboard look like in movie week?

Strictly Come Dancing class of 2025 | BBC

Before the results of the public vote was accounted for, the judges once again rated the celebrities. It included one-time Emmerdale favourite Lewis Cope securing the first 10 of the season.

The leaderboard was as follows, after the performances on Saturday night (October 11).

Lewis and Katya - 37

Amber and Nikita - 35

Harry and Karen - 32

George and Alexis - 31

Alex and Johannes - 30

Jimmy and Lauren - 28

La Voix and Aljaž - 28

Ellie and Vito - 27

Balvinder and Julian - 26

Karen and Carlos - 25

Vicky and Kai - 25

Chris and Nadiya - 22

Ross and Jowita - 19

But for the celebrities who were towards the bottom of the leaderboard, it did not mean complete disaster. Because the public votes still needed to be factored in.

How does the Strictly Come Dancing scoring work in 2025?

For the vast majority of the competition, the results of Strictly Come Dancing each week will be determined by combining the judges scores with the public vote - after the lines are closed. Once this has been totted up, the two celebrities who are at the bottom will end up in the dance-off.

The bottom two for this week were revealed in today’s results show. During the dance-off, the decision on who leaves is based solely on the judges.

Who was in the Strictly dance-off?

Once again, after all judges scores and the public votes were combined, the show announced the bottom two for movie week. The unfortunate stars who faced eviction and had to return to the ballroom floor for the dance-off was:

Ross King and Jowita Przystal

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon

The couples had one last chance to save themselves by performing their routine one more time. Ross and Jowita did a Paso Doble to Thunderbirds Theme from Thunderbirds, while Balvinder and Julian performed a Foxtrot to The Way You Look Tonight from Swing Time.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

After the dance-off, the judges had to decide which of the celebs to save and who to send home. In the end, they all opted to save Balvinder, which means that Ross King is the second celeb to leave Strictly Come Dancing in 2025.

Speaking after his elimination, Ross said: “I have loved every single minute of it. I would like to say thank you to everyone who has supported us, all the people who voted – they’ve been amazing.”

Hollywood correspondent and TV presenter Ross King joins the Strictly Come Dancing. | BBC

Why was Stefan Davies missing this week?

One of the stars of Strictly Come Dancing did not take to the dancefloor this weekend. It left fans wondering what had happened to Neighbour’s favourite Stefan Davies.

Fortunately, he has not had to withdraw from the competition completely. The show’s official Instagram page announced before yesterday’s (October 11) episode that he would be missing movie week due to illness.

Strictly’s account wrote: “Stefan Dennis won’t be dancing on Saturday night due to illness. We wish him a speedy recovery and will hopefully see him back in the Ballroom with Dianne next week.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.