Taskmaster’s series 19 final is set to take place - but when is it on? 👀

Taskmaster will hold its series 19 final tonight.

Channel 4 has confirmed the start time.

But when exactly can you watch it?

The final of Taskmaster series 19 is just a few hours away. Channel 4 will be broadcasting the conclusion to the season this evening.

Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne will be casting an eye over this batch of contestants one last time. The series made history with the first American contestant.

But when exactly can you watch the final of season 19? Here’s all you need to know:

What to expect from the Taskmaster final?

Taskmaster series 19 | Channel 4

The preview for the grand finale of series 19, via Radio Times, reads: “The Grand Final finds each contestant choosing to celebrate in their own unique way.

“Rosie Ramsey puts a wooden box on her head, Fatiha El-Ghorri kicks in a door, Mathew Baynton threatens a puppy, and the team known as JV Martzoukas (aka Jason Mantzoukas and Stevie Martin) establishes a thriving local business.

“At the end of it all, Greg Davies crowns one of them as Taskmaster champion, while Little Alex Horne watches on knowing that his job is done for another series.”

When is the Taskmaster final on?

Channel 4 has confirmed that the Taskmaster grand final will start at 9pm tonight (July 3). The episode is scheduled to run for an hour and will finish at approximately 10pm.

Who is in the line-up for Taskmaster series 19?

It is quite the mix of comedians who are facing the Taskmaster judges this season. And for the very first time there is an American competing on the show.

The full line-up includes:

Fatiha El-Ghorri

Jason Mantzoukas

Mathew Baynton

Rosie Ramsey

Stevie Martin

Where do you know the Taskmaster cast from?

The line-up for series 19 includes plenty of familiar faces. But you might not be quite able to pinpoint where you recognise them from.

Fatiha El-Ghorri

If you are a regular watcher of Live at the Apollo on the BBC, then you may have seen Fatiha performing on it in the past. She was also part of the cast for the second series of the Dave comedy game show Outsiders in 2022.

You may have also heard her on podcasts such as Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster as well as The Guilty Feminist.

Jason Mantzoukas

A familiar face in hit comedy shows over the last decade, Jason has had memorable roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine - where he played Adrian Pimento - and The Good Place (as Derek Hofstetler). He also voices characters in Netflix’s Big Mouth including Jay Bilzerian.

For those with a longer memory, you may recall him as the wildcard character Rafi in The League. While he also had a role in the Sacha Baron Cohen film The Dictator - playing Nadal.

Mathew Baynton

A familiar face to fans of British TV comedy, Mathew has been part of the cast for Horrible Histories, Yonderland and most recently Ghosts. He also starred in The Wrong Mans alongside James Corden in the early 2010s.

Mathew also played the lead role of William Shakespeare in the 2015 film Bill. And he was Felix in the 2023 hit movie Wonka.

Rosie Ramsey

Rosie is best known for her podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed which she co-hosts alongside her husband - fellow comedian - Chris Ramsey. The show has been a huge hit since releasing its first episode in 2019 and they have toured the UK with it in the past.

Stevie Martin

Stevie is a comedian, podcaster and actor who you may have seen on other popular panel shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats - also on Channel 4. She has also had roles in shows like the BBC/ HBO comedy Starstruck.

