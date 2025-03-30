Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Take a trip to Australia with the BBC’s Ten Pound Poms 🦘

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten Pound Poms is back for another episode tonight.

Take another trip to 1950s Australia this weekend.

But where have you seen the actors before?

Grab your Tim Tams because a brand new episode of Ten Pound Poms is arriving in just a few hours. The hit historical drama has returned for its second series in early 2025.

Michelle Keegan leads the cast, but there are plenty of other familiar faces in the BBC drama. It follows Brits who moved to Australia back in the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time is the show on and who is in the cast? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Ten Pound Poms on TV today?

Ten Pound Poms returns to screens in March. | BBC/Eleven Film/Lisa Tomasetti

The show has replaced Call the Midwife on the BBC’s Sunday early evening schedule. It has been airing at 8pm - with episodes running for an hour until 9pm.

If you can’t wait a week until the next episode, the full Ten Pound Poms boxset is available on iPlayer. It also has the first season - if you need to catch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is in the main cast for Ten Pound Poms?

Michelle Keegan - Kate Thorne

Warren Brown - Terry Roberts

Faye Marsay - Annie Roberts

Rob Collins - Ron Mohoney

David Field - Dean Spender

Stephen Curry - JJ Walker

Leon Ford - Bill Anderson

Emma Hamilton - Sheila Anderson

Hugo Johnstone-Burt - Henry Broad

Hattie Hook - Pattie Roberts

Finn Treacy - Peter Roberts

Nic English - Robbie Carter

Nikki Shiels - Fran Robinson

Speaking ahead of the return of Ten Pound Poms, Michelle Keegan said: “We saw Kate go through so much in the first series, so the piece of advice I would give to her going into series two is “don’t be so reckless, your actions do have consequences and although you feel what you are doing is right as a mother, those actions also affect your son Michael as well as the people around him.” Kate needs to think more before she acts.”

Where do you know the Ten Pound Poms cast from?

Michelle Keegan first shot to fame as Tina McIntyre on Coronation Street. She played the role from 2008 to 2014.

You may also recognise her from the BBC drama Our Girl, where she played Georgie Lane from 2016 to 2020. She was also in the Netflix thriller Fool Me Once and plays Erin Croft in Brassic.

Warren Brown is known for his roles as Donny Maguire in Shameless and Andy Holt in Hollyoaks. He also played DS Justin Ripley in Luther - and was also in the cast of Sky’s Strike Back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

You may recognise Faye Marsay from her recent role on the hit Netflix show Adolescence. She played DS Misha Frank in the first two episodes of the acclaimed drama.

Faye also played The Waif in seasons five and six of Game of Thrones. While she had a role in Black Mirror - appearing in the episode Hated in the Nation.

Who is new for series two of Ten Pound Poms?

There is a new family who have arrived in Australia, the Skinners from Ireland. Maya Stange is playing the mother Maggie - while other new actors include Matt Boesenberg as Ruud Van Houten and Jasper Bagg as Detective Lee.

Ten Pound Poms creator Danny Brocklehurst explained: “The Skinners are an Irish family who have travelled to Australia for a new start. The father and one son are mysteriously following on, so we initially only meet Maggie, Ray and Birdie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The three make an instant impact on our characters, especially Birdie who attracts the eye of young Peter. But soon, the family’s new lives down under are forever changed by an unforeseen event.

“We also meet Benny Bates, a self-assured businessman who owns numerous properties in Sydney that are in need of TLC. Terry is drafted in to work on the slum housing, but is soon making a connection with Benny and being offered a different proposal.”

He continued: “Christine and her children live in one of the properties that Benny owns, and Christine’s a single mother after the untimely death of her husband. Terry finds friendship with Chrissy and her kids and enjoys being with them in a way he missed out on with his own children because of war and his post-war drinking.

“For Chrissy, it is nice to have someone looking out for them, but there might be a blurring of the lines in their friendship…”

Are you enjoying the new season of Ten Pound Poms? Let me know what you think by email: [email protected] .