Netflix will finally release The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity.

Months after it aired in Japan it is coming out worldwide.

But when can you expect episodes to be released?

One of the most highly anticipated anime of the year is finally about to come out on Netflix. The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity hit the small screen in Japan in the summer, but fans worldwide have had to wait.

The streaming service will start to release the series weekly from today (September 7). Cloverworks is behind the adaptation of Saka Mikami’s original manga series.

It follows the blossoming relationship between star-crossed high school students Rintaro and Kaoruko. The original manga was met with critical acclaim for its writing and characters.

What time is The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity out?

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity | Netflix

Netflix has the international broadcast rights for the anime series. In its native Japan, the show started airing in July, but after months of waiting it will finally be available in the UK and US from today (September 7).