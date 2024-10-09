The Sherlocks announce 2025 headline tour dates and new album

Kiaran Crook of The Sherlocks | Tom Langford

INDIE chart stars The Sherlocks have announced a ne album and Spring 2025 national headline tour including a Yorkshire date in Leeds - with tickets now on sale!

The four-piece, originally formed in Bolton Upon Dearne in South Yorkshire, have also revealed that their fifth album, called Everything Must Make Sense!, will be released on 21 February, following on from last year’s top four hit People Like Me and You.

Frontman Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Alex Procter and bassist Trent Jackson will play 11 UK dates in April and May, beginning at NX Newcastle, taking in Leeds Stylus, then Keele, Birmingham, Bristol, Nottingham, London, Southampton, Buckley and Glasgow, before finishing up at Albert Hall Manchester.

BUY TICKETS:Pre-order The Sherlocks new album to get access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale, now available, at https://store.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk. Remaining tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday, October 11 at https://www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk/tour

PRE-ORDER:‘Everything Must Make Sense!’is now available to pre-save/pre-order - CLICK HERE.

A new rock and roll synth-fused single called Man on the Loose, which the band says “has a real stomping attitude to it” is out now too, hot on the heels of another album track called Death of Me.

WATCH:The official video for new single Man on the Loose filmed at Don Valley Bowl.

This year, The Sherlocks have supported Keane in the UK and Europe and headlined their own electrifying homecoming festival in the shadow of the giant Sheffield Forgemasters works at Don Valley Bowl.

They also made a last-minute appearance in August on the main stage at Victorious Festival, the UK’s largest metropolitan music festival, after receiving an SOS call up from organisers the evening before after another act was unable to play.

The Sherlocks Trent Jackson, Alex Procter, Kiaran Crook, and Brandon Crook | Nathan Kobierowsky

Next month they will set out as special guests on Shed Seven’s 30th anniversary tour, starting at Sheffield Octagon on 14 November and including dates at Halifax Victoria Theatre (18 November), Hull City Hall (19 November) and O2 Academy Leeds (30 November).

Having climbed every step of the touring ladder, from intimate venues to arenas, The Sherlocks are known for electrifying all-live gigs packed full of hit singles such as Live for The Moment, Sirens, Falling, and Chasing Shadows.

The Sherlocks will be back on tour in 2025 - tickets now on sale | Rhona Murphy

The Sherlocks recorded their new album with producer David Radhad-Jones after previously collaborating with him on their Radio One Single of the Week Remember All The Girls.

Songwriter Kiaran said “This album feels different to any other album we’ve done before. I feel like we’re at a point where we’re so comfortable in our own identity that we can allow ourselves to try ideas and not be afraid of the outcome as it’s inevitably going to end up sounding like us. I feel like it’s an album the fans will really get behind when they finally hear it, and it is certainly one that’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

Brandon added: “I had a great time recording the album with David, it was a pleasure to work with someone so full of ideas, professional and zero ego. From a personal point of view on the drums it was definitely the most demanding album I’ve ever recorded. I was pushed to new heights, but I’m so glad as the record sounds incredible! The fans are going to be blown away.”

The Sherlocks will release new album Everything Must Make Sense! next February | The Sherlocks

The drummer continued: “A lot of bands have to say their new album is the best, but this really is our best album to date. We are getting stronger and stronger every album. It’s an exciting time for the band! Can’t wait to get on the road and play these songs live.”

The Sherlocks 2025 national tour

Friday 2 May 2025 – Newcastle, NX

Saturday 3 May 2025 – Leeds, Stylus

Friday 9 May 2025 – Keele, University SU

Saturday 10 May 2025 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Friday 16 May 2025 – Bristol, SWX

Saturday 17 May 2025 – Nottingham, Rock City

Friday 23 May 2025 – London, Electric Ballroom

Saturday 24 May 2025 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Sunday 25 May 2025 – Buckley, Tivoli

Friday 30 May 2025 – Glasgow, SWG3 TV Studio

Saturday 31 May 2025 – Manchester, Albert Hall

The Sherlocks tour dates 2025 | The Sherlocks

Everything Must Make Sense! track list

Everything Must Make Sense

Man On The Loose

How Are You Feeling?

Death Of Me

Bones

28

Bedlam Town

Tough Times Don’t Last

Better Alone

Here Comes The Rain