See the exact time you can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty’s last ever episode 👀😍

The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude on Prime Video.

The YA show’s last ever episode is out in just a few hours.

But what time can you expect it to be available?

All good things must come to an end and Prime Video’s beloved romance show The Summer I Turned Pretty will conclude very soon. It is almost time for Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s tangled story to reach its final chapter.

The third series of the series has been the longest one yet and has been released weekly since mid-July. Based on the trilogy of books by Jenny Han, the show is preparing its last ever episode.

But when exactly can you expect to watch the last episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Summer I Turned Pretty out?

The Summer I Turned Pretty series 3 | Eddy Chen/Prime

The coming-of-age drama has been releasing weekly on Prime Videos since July 16. Each of the 11 episodes have come out on a Wednesday with the finale set to release on September 17.

Episodes have been released on the streaming service from 8am British time, which is 9am CEST. For viewers in America this works out at 12am PT/ 3am ET.

Who is in the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Many of the familiar faces you remember from the previous seasons have returned for the final run of episodes. It also does include a number of new actors as well:

Main cast

Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor Madison Jewel

Isabella Briggs (seasons 3)

Kristen Connolly (seasons 3)

Recurring

David Iacono as Cam

Summer Madison as Nicole

Sofia Bryant (seasons 3)

Lily Donoghue (seasons 3)

Zoé de Grand'Maison (seasons 3)

Emma Ishta (seasons 3)

Tanner Zagarino (seasons 3)

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The preview for the season, via Prime Video, reads: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

