98th Horbury & district allotments and gardens association’s annual show

Preparations are well in hand for Horbury & District Allotments and Gardens Association’s Annual Show. The date is Saturday, August 31, and the venue is Horbury Working Members Club on Cluntergate, Horbury. It promises to be one of the best yet.

Entries for the show will be accepted from 9am to 12pm. Closed Judging will take place from 1pm to 3pm, open for public viewing at 4pm. There will be an official opening at 4.30pm by the Mayor of the City of Wakefield Metropolitan District, Councillor Darren Byford, followed by presentation of awards.

Following last year’s successful collaboration with the Horbury, Ossett & District Chrysanthemum Society, the two societies will again join forces to provide a platform for local exhibitors. Non-members, as well as members, are most welcome to enter for the wide range of trophies and prizes available. Entries for displays of vegetable, flowers and fruit naturally form the basis of the show, but handicrafts also have an important role to play.

Richard Smith, Chairman of the Horbury & District Allotments & Gardens Association commented: "Wakefield folk, and particularly round Horbury district and Ossett, have a keen understanding of the importance of gardens and allotments in today’s world, and many gardeners and allotmenteers are proud of what they can achieve.

Entries from Last Year's Show

It’s not simply a question of looking after the environment, although that is very important, but about bringing years of knowledge and experience to the art of growing, and creating something special. On the other hand, we’re also delighted, and give a very special welcome, to entries from those who come to exhibiting for the first time. We hope the people of Horbury and beyond will once again support us."

On the day following the show, Sunday, 1st September, the association’s Harvest Festival will take place. Here, produce from the previous day’s show will be auctioned off in aid of community organisations. To round off the proceedings, the renowned Horbury Victoria Brass Band will perform a special programme from 2pm. It is an event not to be missed.

For further information about the show and how to enter, Schedules are available from The Trading Hut, Southwell Lane, Horbury, and online at www.horburyallotments.com. All are most welcome.