Cars, bikes and trucks of all shapes and sizes wheeled in to delight motor enthusiasts, visitors and residents alike as Pontefract’s popular vehicle festival came to town.

WheelFest 2023, which took place on Saturday (June 10) featured over 80 exhibiting vehicles including classic cars, old lorries, motorbikes and even a vintage engine.

The day also featured a huge parade led by the Pontefract Heritage Group’s town crier, John Turner, and a full day of entertainment hosted by Rhubarb Radio.

The free annual car show and fun day, which is ran by Pontefract Civic Society, partnered with KLH Events, a Wakefield-based events company, this year to help throw the best WheelFest yet.

Phil Cook, Vice Chair of Pontefract Civic Society and event organiser, said the vent had been a huge success.

“I am immensely proud of the team-effort and partner support that we achieved in pulling off our biggest community event to date.”

The event was officially opened by Mayor of Wakefield Coun Josie Pritchard, accompanied by Pontefract’s own councillor Coun Melanie Jones, the Mayoress of Wakefield, and the pair toured the exhibits, stalls and craft fair, chatting with visitors and traders.

Pontefract and Castleford MP, Yvette Cooper also dropped in, visiting all exhibiting vehicles and presenting awards for the Best Vehicle (4 wheels and above), which went to Raymond Holmes’ bright orange 1960 Mini 7 van, and the Best Bike/Trike which was won by Marc Allen’s Harley Davidson VW trike at the event’s annual car show competition.

At the same time the Liquorice Singers performed at the stage, followed by Aerial Sophie and there was entertainment by the Northern Music Academy, Brad Jack, and Featherstone Male Voice.

Lynne Hartley, of KLH Events, said: “What an absolutely amazing day! It was lovely to look out of the Town Hall window and see the town bustling with visitors.

"Our event was buzzing all day, we had near on 600 visitors; double the usual number.”

Money raised was donated to a charity of KLH Event’s choice which was, this year, The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Lynne added: “Our chosen charity was The Prince of Wales Hospice, who almost ran out of tombola prizes by early afternoon, and raised an incredible £350.

"It was fantastic to be a part of WheelFest, and we can’t wait for the next one”.

The entertainment stage was sponsored by Northern Monkey Tuning who also raised £240 for The Prince of Wales Hospice throughout the day.

WheelFest24 is due to be held next year on Saturday June 8, 2024.

Wheel-y good! Pontefract Civic Society welcomed a variety of vehicles to the district.

Family fun Families and vehicle-lovers enjoyed the incredible day.

All aboard! Pontefract WheelFest 2023.

Driving happy ​The special event ran within the town centre.